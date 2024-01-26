2024 Korean Music Awards: Complete nomination list as Newjeans, BTS’ Jungkook, TXT, & more take the lead

The 2024 Korean Music Awards are organized and sponsored by PRIZM. The nomination list for the awards was unveiled on January 26, 2024.
The Selection Committee comprises several eminent directors, entertainment PDs, music journalists, writers, and others excelling in different genres of music, including pop and jazz. The Chairman of the Selection Committee is Kim Gwanghyun, the editor-in-chief of Monthly Jazz People.
List of nominations for 2024 Korean Music Awards
General Category Award Candidates for 2024 Korean Music Awards
Album of the Year
- NewJeans for 2nd EP Get Up
- Beenzino for NOWITZKI
- Silica Gel for Machine Boy
- Leisure and Seolbin for Comedy
- Jinah Lee for The inner heart of the city
Song of the Year for The 2024 Korean Music Awards
- NewJeans for Ditto
- Beenzino for Again ft Cautious Clay
- Silica Gel for Tik Tak Tak ft So!YoON!
- Jungkook for Seven ft. Latto
- H1-KEY (high key) for Rose blooming between buildings
Musician of the Year
- NewJeans
- Beenzino
- Silica Gel
- Wave to Earth
- Jungkook
- Carina Nebula
Rookie of the Year for 2024 Korean Music Awards
- NO.LINK
- Dongi
- Moon Mi-hyang
- HANEL
- KISS OF LIFE
- H1-KEY (high key)
Genre Category Award Candidates for 2024 Korean Music Awards
Best Rock-Album
- stuffed animal for 12 words
- THORNAPPLE for animal
- oVerdrive Philosophy for 64 see me
- OHCHILL for The Burning City
- Radio company for 2nd quarter performance report
- TOUCHED for Yellow Supernova Remnant
Best Rock-Song
- gate flowers for ALL IN
- Seoul Electronic Music Group for Ghost Writers
- OVerdrive Philosophy for soju & soul
- OHCHILL for Something's Wrong
- Radio Company for I'm Bruce Man
Best Modern Rock- Album
- Dabda for Yonder
- Silica gel for Machine Boy
- Wave to Earth for 0.1 flaws and all
- Jeong Woo for Cloud Cuckoo Land
- Parannoul for After the Magic
Best Modern Rock-Song
- Dabda for Flower Tail
- verycoybunny for Now or Never
- Silica Gel for Tik Tak Tak ft So!YoON!
- Jeong Woo for Cloud Cuckoo Land
- Cho Yong Phil for Feeling of You
Best Metal & Hardcore Album
- noisy for Behind the Mask
- Doguul for If These Bodies Could Talk
- mahatama for REASON FOR SILENCE
- Hollow Jan for Dattewida
Best Rap & Hip Hop album
- Iobonabeat! for Trapstar Lifestyle
- Beenzino for NOWITZKI
- Skyminhyuk for Liberation
- O' Domar for Propaganda Technology
- Kid Milli for BEINGE
Best Rap & Hip Hop Song
- Iobonabeat! for Young Boy ft.oygli
- Beenzino for Travel Again ft. Cautious Clay
- Skyminhyuk for 14-23
- E-SENS for What The Hell
- Kid Milli for 25 ft Yang Hong-won
Best R&B Soul Album for 2024 Korean Music Awards
- BRWN for Yours Truly
- Yura for Quite a number of tentacle projections
- Jerd for BOMM
- Crush for Wonderego
- Hoody for Sail
Best R&B Soul Song for 2024 Korean Music Awards
- THAMA for Bump it Up
- Soul delivery Whiseky for With SOLE, THAMA
- SUMIN for Wardrobe ft. Uhm Jeong-hwa
- Yura for A baked face is your motif
- Jerd for No Buisness ft. Jjangyu
Best Pop Album for 2024 Korean Music Awards
- Sejeong Kim for Door
- Sooyoung Kim for Round and Round
- Park Jar-jeong for 1st album Alone
- Jiyoung Yoon for In my garden
- Jinah Lee for The inner heart of the city
Best Pop Song for 2024 Korean Music Awards
- DEAN for DIE 4 YOU
- Park Jae-jeong for Say let's break up
- AKMU for Love Lee
- Seokcheol Yoon, Sejin for Cocktail Paradise
- Jiyoung Yoon for In my garden
Best K-pop Album
- NewJeans for 2nd Ep Get Up
- Billie for the billage of perception: chapter three
- Jungkook for GOLDEN
- KISS OF LIFE for Born to be XX
- TXT for Chapter of Name: FREEFALL
Best K-pop Song
- NewJeans for Ditto
- IVE for I AM
- Jungkook for Seven feat Latto
- FIFTY FIFTY for Cupid
- H1-KEY for Rose blooming between buildings
Best Electronic Album
- NO.LINK for Move That
- CIFIKA for ION
- Yetsuby for My Star My Planet My Earth
- OTOT for 21st century electronic duo
- HYPNOSIS THERAPY for PSILOCYBIN
Best Electronic Song
- Guinneissik for Farewell Two Shell
- Mountb XLR for Acid Wasp
- CIFIKA for Hush
- KIRARA for number
- HYPNOSIS THERAPY for JONGNO
Best Folk-Album
- Leisure and Seolbin for Comedy
- Minhwi Lee for Future hometown
- Hyungju Lee for We try to keep each other
- Precision for Riverside
- Jeonghyeok Heo for Bud days
- Hwangfuha for Two Faces
Best Folk-Album for 2024 Korean Music Awards
- Leisure and Seolbin for Like the stars in the night sky
- Minhwi Lee for Hometown of the future
- Precision for Description
- Hwangfuha for I can't speak
- Hwangfuha for fire
Best Jazz-Vocal Album for 2024 Korean Music Awards
- Yujin Kim for Extraordinary
- Moon Mi-hyang for I wished on the moon
- Vardan Ovsepian & Song Yi-jeon for Lawless Heart
- Sunny Kim, Vardan Ovsepian, Ben Monder for Liminal Silence
- Carina Nebula for Good Match
Best Jazz Performance Album
- Namhyeon Song for Finally, I squeeze through verdant peak
- Sujeong Lee for Four Seasons
- Lim Mi-jung for FLOW
- Sumin Jung for Magnetisem
- Heo Dae-wook for Will It Be Spring Tomorrow?
Best Global Contemporary Album
- Kim Yi-seoul for Two Sounds (Evolving)
- Dongi for Nalchoso analysis method
- Ensemble Sinawi for COSMOS
- HANEL for Vals del Si for Waltz of the Winds
The 2024 Korean Music Awards ceremony will be held live on the PRIZM application, and the list of winners will be announced on January 29, 2024.
