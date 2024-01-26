2024 Korean Music Awards: Complete nomination list as Newjeans, BTS’ Jungkook, TXT, & more take the lead

The 2024 Korean Music Awards are organized and sponsored by PRIZM. The nomination list for the awards was unveiled on January 26, 2024.

The Selection Committee comprises several eminent directors, entertainment PDs, music journalists, writers, and others excelling in different genres of music, including pop and jazz. The Chairman of the Selection Committee is Kim Gwanghyun, the editor-in-chief of Monthly Jazz People.

BTS' Jungkook, NewJeans, TXT, and other K-pop artists taking the lead.

List of nominations for 2024 Korean Music Awards

General Category Award Candidates for 2024 Korean Music Awards

Album of the Year

NewJeans for 2nd EP Get Up

Beenzino for NOWITZKI

Silica Gel for Machine Boy

Leisure and Seolbin for Comedy

Jinah Lee for The inner heart of the city

Song of the Year for The 2024 Korean Music Awards

NewJeans for Ditto

Beenzino for Again ft Cautious Clay

Silica Gel for Tik Tak Tak ft So!YoON!

Jungkook for Seven ft. Latto

H1-KEY (high key) for Rose blooming between buildings

Musician of the Year

NewJeans

Beenzino

Silica Gel

Wave to Earth

Jungkook

Carina Nebula

Rookie of the Year for 2024 Korean Music Awards

NO.LINK

Dongi

Moon Mi-hyang

HANEL

KISS OF LIFE

H1-KEY (high key)

Genre Category Award Candidates for 2024 Korean Music Awards

Best Rock-Album

stuffed animal for 12 words

THORNAPPLE for animal

oVerdrive Philosophy for 64 see me

OHCHILL for The Burning City

Radio company for 2nd quarter performance report

TOUCHED for Yellow Supernova Remnant

Best Rock-Song

gate flowers for ALL IN

Seoul Electronic Music Group for Ghost Writers

OVerdrive Philosophy for soju & soul

OHCHILL for Something's Wrong

Radio Company for I'm Bruce Man

Best Modern Rock- Album

Dabda for Yonder

Silica gel for Machine Boy

Wave to Earth for 0.1 flaws and all

Jeong Woo for Cloud Cuckoo Land

Parannoul for After the Magic

Best Modern Rock-Song

Dabda for Flower Tail

verycoybunny for Now or Never

Silica Gel for Tik Tak Tak ft So!YoON!

Jeong Woo for Cloud Cuckoo Land

Cho Yong Phil for Feeling of You

Best Metal & Hardcore Album

noisy for Behind the Mask

Doguul for If These Bodies Could Talk

mahatama for REASON FOR SILENCE

Hollow Jan for Dattewida

Best Rap & Hip Hop album

Iobonabeat! for Trapstar Lifestyle

Beenzino for NOWITZKI

Skyminhyuk for Liberation

O' Domar for Propaganda Technology

Kid Milli for BEINGE

Best Rap & Hip Hop Song

Iobonabeat! for Young Boy ft.oygli

Beenzino for Travel Again ft. Cautious Clay

Skyminhyuk for 14-23

E-SENS for What The Hell

Kid Milli for 25 ft Yang Hong-won

Best R&B Soul Album for 2024 Korean Music Awards

BRWN for Yours Truly

Yura for Quite a number of tentacle projections

Jerd for BOMM

Crush for Wonderego

Hoody for Sail

Best R&B Soul Song for 2024 Korean Music Awards

THAMA for Bump it Up

Soul delivery Whiseky for With SOLE, THAMA

SUMIN for Wardrobe ft. Uhm Jeong-hwa

Yura for A baked face is your motif

Jerd for No Buisness ft. Jjangyu

Best Pop Album for 2024 Korean Music Awards

Sejeong Kim for Door

Sooyoung Kim for Round and Round

Park Jar-jeong for 1st album Alone

Jiyoung Yoon for In my garden

Jinah Lee for The inner heart of the city

Best Pop Song for 2024 Korean Music Awards

DEAN for DIE 4 YOU

Park Jae-jeong for Say let's break up

AKMU for Love Lee

Seokcheol Yoon, Sejin for Cocktail Paradise

Jiyoung Yoon for In my garden

Best K-pop Album

NewJeans for 2nd Ep Get Up

Billie for the billage of perception: chapter three

Jungkook for GOLDEN

KISS OF LIFE for Born to be XX

TXT for Chapter of Name: FREEFALL

Best K-pop Song

NewJeans for Ditto

IVE for I AM

Jungkook for Seven feat Latto

FIFTY FIFTY for Cupid

H1-KEY for Rose blooming between buildings

Best Electronic Album

NO.LINK for Move That

CIFIKA for ION

Yetsuby for My Star My Planet My Earth

OTOT for 21st century electronic duo

HYPNOSIS THERAPY for PSILOCYBIN

Best Electronic Song

Guinneissik for Farewell Two Shell

Mountb XLR for Acid Wasp

CIFIKA for Hush

KIRARA for number

HYPNOSIS THERAPY for JONGNO

Best Folk-Album

Leisure and Seolbin for Comedy

Minhwi Lee for Future hometown

Hyungju Lee for We try to keep each other

Precision for Riverside

Jeonghyeok Heo for Bud days

Hwangfuha for Two Faces

Best Folk-Song for 2024 Korean Music Awards

Leisure and Seolbin for Like the stars in the night sky

Minhwi Lee for Hometown of the future

Precision for Description

Hwangfuha for I can't speak

Hwangfuha for fire

Best Jazz-Vocal Album for 2024 Korean Music Awards

Yujin Kim for Extraordinary

Moon Mi-hyang for I wished on the moon

Vardan Ovsepian & Song Yi-jeon for Lawless Heart

Sunny Kim, Vardan Ovsepian, Ben Monder for Liminal Silence

Carina Nebula for Good Match

Best Jazz Performance Album

Namhyeon Song for Finally, I squeeze through verdant peak

Sujeong Lee for Four Seasons

Lim Mi-jung for FLOW

Sumin Jung for Magnetisem

Heo Dae-wook for Will It Be Spring Tomorrow?

Best Global Contemporary Album

Kim Yi-seoul for Two Sounds (Evolving)

Dongi for Nalchoso analysis method

Ensemble Sinawi for COSMOS

HANEL for Vals del Si for Waltz of the Winds

The 2024 Korean Music Awards ceremony will be held live on the PRIZM application, and the list of winners will be announced on January 29, 2024.

