What is Millie Bobbie Brown’s skincare routine to deal with acne?

Fans love it when their favourite celebrities get real with them and Millie Bobbie Brown recently took to Instagram to showcase her go-to regime for dealing with breakouts. Uploaded on the Florence by Mills Instagram account, the video garnered a lot of positive traction as fans of the Stranger Things actress loved her no-filter, raw approach and insight into her skincare regime.

In the video, she shares that she gets really bad breakouts when her menstrual cycle approaches and then proceeds to share the products she uses to tackle the unwanted breakouts.

Millie Bobbie Brown has been vocal about her struggle with acne and also posted a similar video in 2023 sharing raw footage of her skin and sharing products from her skincare line that have been effective for her so far.

What products does Millie Bobbie Brown use to tackle pesky breakouts?

Millie Bobbie Brown revealed that she uses the skincare range of Florence By Mills to deal with breakouts and keep them at bay. Some of the products she mentions in the Instagram video include Clear The Way Clarifying Face Wash, Spot A Spot Exfoliating Acne Solution, and Plump to It! Hydrating Facial Moisturizer.

Florence By Mills is Millie's clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty line comprising skincare, makeup, and fragrances. The beauty brand is all about defining beauty on one's terms and is the result of what Millie has learnt throughout her experience of being in hundreds of makeup chairs.

Wearing a simple black sweatshirt, with her hair tied back, Millie's video on the Florence By Mills Instagram page begins with the Enola Holmes actress giving a closeup of her breakouts. She then proceeds to mention her skincare regime to deal with acne, which consists of the following Florence By Mills products:

Clear The Way Clarifying Face Wash ($20):

This is Millie Bobbie Brown's go-to first step in her acne skincare regime. The face wash is ideal for smoother-looking, balanced skin and features a foamy texture which Millie Bobbie Brown mentions she loves. The face wash is infused with lactic and glycolic acids along with niacinamide.

Niacinamide controls excess sebum and minimizes the appearance of pores, Salicylic acid unclogs the pores while Lactic and Glycolic acid exfoliate the surface layers of the skin revealing a smooth texture.

Spot A Spot Exfoliating Acne Solution ($26):

The best way to tackle breakouts is to incorporate a spot treatment and the Florence by Mills Spot A Spot Exfoliating Acne Solution consists of 2% salicylic acid that works deep into the pores to clear breakouts causing dead skin cells, oil, and dirt. The spot treatment is a gentle yet effective formula comprising allantoin and amino acids that soften the skin and offer skin renewal support.

Plump to It! Hydrating Facial Moisturizer ($24):

This hydrating facial moisturizer has a lightweight texture that offers essential hydration to parched skin. Just like excess sebum is the cause of acne, extremely dry skin can cause breakouts as well.

The moisturizer is infused with Hyaluronic acid that penetrates deep into the skin, a fruit blend extract consisting of apple, plum, papaya, and grape, along with Adaptogen and Survivalist plants that strengthen the skin’s natural barrier and restore the balance of stressed skin.

Spot A Spot Acne Clearing Treatment Serum ($25):

A part of the Florence By Mills acne treatment range, this acne-clearing serum is infused with 2% salicylic acid and treats blackheads and breakouts. Additionally, it consists of algae extract which offers hydration and oil-balancing benefits. In the video, Millie Bobbie Brown applies it to a cluster of acne on her cheek.

Spot A Spot Acne Patches ($15):

Infused with skin-enriching ingredients like peppermint oil, tea tree oil, and salicylic acid, the Spot A Spot acne patches are formulated with hydrocolloids and seal each spot from dirt, bacteria, and other acne-flaring impurities.

Moreover, using acne patches ensures one doesn’t keep touching the acne and that the dirt and gunk from the acne are absorbed to reveal a less-inflamed, healing breakout.

Recently, Millie Bobbie Brown attended the Drew Barrymore Show with no makeup and a pimple patch on, which ignited a lot of positive responses from her fans. Moreover, one can say that this is the Damsel actress' way of starting an acne-positive movement, showcasing her personal experience with pesky breakouts.