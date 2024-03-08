Millie Bobby Brown makes a no-makeup appearance with pimple patch at The Drew Barrymore Show, fans applaud: “Natural skin looks beautiful too!”

On March 7, 2024, Millie Bobby Brown appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show with a no-makeup look, and fans went into a frenzy over this unique approach. Millie came to the American talk show to promote her new Netflix movie Damsel, in which she played the role of Princess Elodie.

She discussed the film and her experience performing stunts in an interview with Drew Barrymore. Meanwhile, the audience was awestruck by her completely natural look.

On the same day, the official Instagram handle of The Drew Barrymore Show shared various short clips from the show, and netizens filled the comment section with their praising comments for Millie Bobby Brown's no-makeup look.

Fans appreciate Millie Bobby Brown for choosing a completely no-makeup look for The Drew Barrymore Show

The 20-year-old British actress, Millie Bobby Brown, got her breakthrough with the Netflix series Stranger Things and is now one of the top Hollywood actresses. She is not only an English actress but also a producer. Some of her successful works are Enola Holmes Parts 1 and 2, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Over the past few years, Millie Bobby Brown has attended various talk shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Each time, she has stunned her fans with her charming personality and fashion sense.

Netizens always praised her fashion choices and visuals on these TV shows. In 2024, once again, she won fans' hearts, but this time it was a bit different.

In the recent The Drew Barrymore Show episode, Millie Bobby Brown showed up with a no-makeup look, but just with a little butterfly pimple patch. The theme of the episode was slumber party vibes, where Drew Barrymore and Millie were both wearing matching purple tracksuits in lilacs.

Fans are applauding Millie's choice to go without makeup at a popular show. The whole internet is supporting the actress for her bold move. According to the fans' comments, she is naturally pretty and seems very nice and genuine. Here are some more comments from Instagram posts by The Drew Barrymore Show.

Millie's new Netflix movie, Damsel, is now available to watch. It is a story about a young noblewoman who agrees to marry a prince, only to discover that his family plans to sacrifice her to pay an ancient debt.