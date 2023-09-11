The Drew Barrymore Show begins filming amidst ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike

The Drew Barrymore Show made a historical move by commencing the filming for its fourth season amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, much to the dismay of the rest of Hollywood. In what has been a historical hiatus due to studios not accepting the demands of writers and actors for fairer wages, most of Hollywood has come together to stop work until studios agree to the deal.

But it seems that Drew Barrymore was the first big name to break out of the circle by announcing the return of her show with an Instagram post on Sunday. Moreover, as Hollywood writers picketed outside The Drew Barrymore Show set, the show allegedly threw out the audience members who came with badges and pins supporting the WGA strike.

The CBS Media Ventures spokesperson reportedly said to USA TODAY in a statement that the show "will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike."

"I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show"- Drew Barrymore on returning for her show's fourth season

Before the news of the filming dropped in, Drew Barrymore announced in a lengthy statement on her Instagram profile that she plans to come back with the show as she "owns this choice."

Since the announcement came in, Barrymore has faced severe criticism from all around, with many fans also bashing the Charlie's Angels actor.

She, however, defended her choice in her Instagram post, saying:

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers."

She added:

"And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

She further explained her point, saying:

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

It is yet to be seen how fans will view The Drew Barrymore Show when it comes back on air. If this is a success, other talk shows may follow suit and continue with their productions amidst the ongoing strike.

So far, no resolution has been reached between the big studios and the protestors.