Millie Bobby Brown announces her obsession with Taylor Swift, reveals knowing where she is "at all times"

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown appeared on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she revealed that she is a "hardcore" fan of singer Taylor Swift. She was there to promote her new Netflix film Damsel.

During the interview, Brown confessed to Kelly Clarkson that she was a "hardcore" swiftie:

"I know exactly where she is at all times."

She also discussed her career and age. Having just turned 20 years old last month on February 19, she said:

"I feel like very excited to be 20. It's like a new era, as Taylor Swift would say."

Brown was referencing singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's concert tour The Eras tour which is currently the highest-grossing tour of all time. The pop sensation recently collected two Grammy awards last month and announced the release of a new album during the ceremony.

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about Taylor Swift?

The Stranger Things fame recently appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show. There, the actress gushed about her love for Taylor Swift. After Millie Bobby Brown mentioned Swift in her conversation, Clarkson asked her if she attended the Eras Tour. Brown revealed:

"I love Taylor. I went to the Eras Tour and it was the most amazing experience. The fans there are the same as me, we love her that much." She added, "I went to Ohio... and she played 'Evermore' and I collapsed to the ground. It was pretty crazy."

Millie Bobby Brown has proven to be a Taylor Swift fan many times. As per Glamour magazine, Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to her partner Jake Bongiovi via Instagram on April 11, 2023. The post was captioned with a lyric from Taylor Swift's song Lover:

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all."

According to People magazine, Brown also posted a mirror selfie of herself on Instagram last September. In the photo, her phone case included the lyrics "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me" from Swift's hit song Anti-Hero.

The duo also spoke about the actor's makeup and fashion line 'Florence By Mills', with Brown stating:

"I love fashion, I've always loved fashion... To be able to create, like, an affordable, accessable and inclusive brand to my generation, it feels like a gift to them."

In the interview, Brown also spoke about working on the last season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, saying "It's sad to say goodbye." She shared her feelings about playing her character Eleven for one last time:

"That makes me sad, but it also makes me excited."

Millie Bobby Brown is currently on a promotional tour for her fantasy film Damsel. On its website, Netflix describes the film:

"A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon."

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Damsel will be available to stream on the platform on March 8.