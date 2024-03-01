When did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi get engaged? Enola Holmes star shares “cinematic” experience of being proposed to for marriage

Wedding bells are ringing for Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who announced her engagement to model and actor Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi, in April 2023.

In her latest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 29, Millie revealed that Jake had proposed to her while they were diving "many meters down" in the ocean.

The duo had gone diving in the morning one day, and Jake presented her with a shell that contained a ring. However, after putting the ring on her finger, it accidentally slipped out of her hand and plummetted down the ocean, but Jake chased it down like a "cinematic movie" and grabbed it. When they got to their boat, Jake also presented Millie with her mom's ring, which she wore to the show.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had an underwater engagement

Millie Bobby Brown appeared on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, along with her little brown poodle Winnie. While on the show, Millie talked about her engagement with fiancée Jake Bongiovi, who was backstage at the time, and revealed how Jake had proposed to her, which Millie hadn't told anyone but now felt like it was too good of a story to not tell.

Millie Bobby Brown revealed in April of last year that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. NBC New York stated that the two possibly began seeing each other two years prior, in 2021.

Millie revealed that she and Jake loved diving and that they even got their diving licenses together. The Stranger Things star narrated:

"One day, we were on vacation and he (Bongiovi) was like Mill, you got to be awake at 8 a.m. We are going on a dive."

The duo set off to the same diving spot they usually go to and dived "many meters down" before Jake Bongiovi presented Millie Bobby Brown with a shell, which she turned over only to be greeted by an engagement ring. The duo could not communicate much as their oxygen mask muddled their words, but Jake romantically put the ring on Millie's finger.

However, when Millie tried to show off her ring to Jake, it slipped from her finger and plummeted down into the depths of the ocean. Jake promptly threw himself after the ring. She likened the situation to a "cinematic movie." Millie Bobby Brown narrated:

"Like, so deep the diver was like 'you can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode.' He throws himself, and does a cinematic grab, opens, and he saved the ring."

"I truly feel it is a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball we got it." She added.

However, that was still not the climax of the whole proposal ordeal. Jake asked if Millie wanted to marry him once they got back up on the boat, and Millie responded in the affirmative. Jake also revealed that he had bought her the ring for the underwater proposal because Millie's mother would not let him take her original ring underwater. Millie continued:

"My mom was like 'Absolutely not Jake, you're not taking my ring down there. You'll drop it.'"

Jake Bongiovi gave Millie Bobby Brown her mom's ring once they were on the boat. The happy yet disheveled couple were later joined by both their parents.