Where is 90 Day Fiance star Guillermo Rojer now? Recent whereabouts explored 

Having recently returned to the United States from Venezuela, Guillermo Rojer of 90 Day Fiance was visiting his family in Venezuela. While working as a waiter in a bar in the Dominican Republic, 90 Day Fiance star Guillermo Rojer met Kara Rojer, his American companion.

Despite their six-year age difference, the 90 Day Fiance couple decided to get serious about one another right away. Following some time spent with Guillermo, Kara submitted for his K-1 visa, which allowed him to enter the country. Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance featured a documentary about Kara and Guillermo's love story.

The pair announced their first child's impending arrival during the 90 Day Fiance season 9 Tell All after getting married around the conclusion of the season. Kara and Guillermo's son, Nicolas Antonio, was born in December 2022.

The couple eventually stopped participating in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and their marriage is stronger than ever. However, Guillermo became a talking point when Kara revealed that he had left her and their son behind in the US to go to Venezuela by himself to rejoin his family. Unfortunately, Kara's visa had prevented her from traveling with Guillermo.

90 Day Fiance star Guillermo Rojer is back in the US, more details explored

29-year-old Charlottesville resident Kara took a plane to the Dominican Republic for business. Kara was using her laptop one day when she heard a waiter at her table saying, "Ladies, it's tequila time." That was when she first met Guillermo.

She thought Guillermo, the server, was adorable. After inquiring about him, Kara learned that the young man was 21 years old. They exchanged numbers despite their age difference.

After they began exchanging messages regularly, Kara moved to the Dominican Republic to be with Guillermo because of her work. They eventually grew close and began dating. Following eight months of staying together, Guillermo stunned Kara with a marriage proposal during a hike.

90 Day Fiance star Kara claims that she began her global travels at the age of 20. Despite having lived in four different nations, she never entered into a committed relationship. However, she discovered that she had never felt the same way about love until she met her fiancé from the Dominican Republic.

When Guillermo left to travel alone through Venezuela, leaving Kara to take care of all the household duties and parental obligations, many expressed anxiety. However, Guillermo's visit to Venezuela was shorter than anticipated because he had left and was back in the United States.

Kara recently shared a reel on Instagram with the message that Guillermo was finally back home and that she and the family had missed him so much. She can be seen in the video leaping into Guillermo's arms.

In an Instagram reel, Guillermo looked ecstatic to be back with his wife. Not only has he returned, but Guillermo has also taken on a new bearded appearance. His longer hair and bushier beard are noticeable changes to his appearance for fans.

The majority of viewers enjoyed witnessing Kara and Guillermo's more passionate side. Some, on the other hand, made disparaging remarks, implying that Guillermo ought to be with someone "better" than Kara. Guillermo and Kara have committed to making their relationship work against all criticism, and Kara has recently stated that her marriage to her husband is solid and fulfilling.

90 Day Fiance is available for streaming on sites like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV.