90 Day Diaries season 5: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

TLC's smash-hit reality series from the 90 Day franchise, 90 Day Diaries, is back with season 5 from January 8, 2024. The spin-off features fan-favorite couples returning in front of the camera, capturing intimate moments of their lives as they navigate relationship challenges together.

From babies and new travel adventures to moving homes, the show gives a closer glimpse into the lives of former couples. While some remained together, many have arrived as new partners. The USP of 90 Day Diaries is that the storyline is told from the couples' perspective.

Where to follow the cast of 90 Day Diaries on Instagram?

1) Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone (Instagram: @thaisramoniee @buffmendes)

Returning from 90 Day Fiance season 9, Thais, a Brazilian native, and Patrick, a professional weightlifter, first met in Brazil while the latter was visiting his father’s family. They matched on a dating application, and Patrick continued his visits to Brazil until the couple made a life-changing decision to move to Texas and start a family together.

Their journey was filled with a plethora of ups and downs, but they eventually tied the knot in February 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Aleesi, in November 2022. A snippet of her birth made it to a segment of 90 Day Diaries.

2) Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass (Instagram: @guillermorojer @karaleona)

Rojer and Bass met in the Dominican Republic while the latter was visiting Guillermo's native country on a work trip. The business outing turned instrumental in Kara's personal life as she decided to stay back and move in with him. The couple got engaged, but Kara had to leave owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They reconciled in Virginia, trying to make their relationship work while facing several bumps together. They married in July 2021 and welcomed a baby boy a year later, Nicolas Antonio Rojer, in December 2022.

3) Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova (Instagram: @koshimbetova @frendsteven)

Russian native Olga met Maryland's Steven on a beach in 2017 while she was vacationing in the US. Only a month into the relationship, Olga found she was pregnant, and the pair planned to raise their baby together in the States. She applied for a K-1 visa and moved to Maryland, as documented on 90 Day Fiance season 6, where the couple later tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in 2019.

They currently reside in New York City and are proud parents to two children: son Alex, born in 2018, and daughter Lelia, born in 2022.

4) Edward Brown and Elizabeth Woods (Instagram: @e_92_marie @thisisbiged)

The pair returns once again after having a tumultuous back-and-forth journey on multiple spin-offs of the 90 Day franchise. Ed and Liz once broke off their engagement on camera and split for good. On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Liz discovered Ed was in contact with ex-fiance Rosemarie Vega, who appeared alongside him in The Other Way.

Additionally, Liz claimed Ed was on an Asian dating website during their relationship. Upon confrontation about his potential cheating, Ed asked her to return their engagement ring.

Liz vowed never to date Ed again, but they appeared together in The Last Resort to fix their relationship. Ed ended up proposing to Liz again on the show. Now, 90 Day Diaries will chronicle how their reconciliation has panned out.

5) Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and Andrei Castravet (Instagram: @elizabethcastravet @andreicastravet)

The pair first appeared on-screen in 90 Day Fiance season 5, wherein they got married in Elizabeth's native Tampa, Florida. The couple later had a second wedding in his hometown, Moldova, which was broadcast on the franchise's spin-off Happily Ever After? and now they are returning on 90 Day Diaries.

Elizabeth and Andrei are now proud parents to two children: daughter Eleanor Louis, born in 2019, and son Winston Leo, born in 2023.

6) Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre (Instagram: @biniyam_shibre @avielshibre)

The couple, originally from spin-off The Other Way, met while crossing a street in Biniyam's native Ethiopia. After finding out she was pregnant, Ariela made the significant decision to move in with him on 90 Day Fiance season 9. However, she returned to the US when their son Avi needed surgery.

They stayed in a long-distance relationship for a brief time before giving each other another shot by moving together in New Jersey.

7) Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina (Instagram: @brandongibbs92 @juliatrubkina1993)

Julia was go-go dancing in a club when Brandon's friend spotted her and video-called him to introduce them virtually. They grew up with different lifestyles; while Brandon worked and lived on his parents' farm, Julia was a city girl. Despite the differences, the pair hit it off.

After only five months and one in-person meeting, Brandon proposed to Julia in Iceland. She moved to America from Russia and faced several troubles transitioning to living with him and his family. But the couple survived all odds and now live on their own.

8) David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan (Instagram: @toborowsky_david @annie_suwan_toborowsky)

David, who is 24 years older than Annie, traveled to Thailand in 2017 to meet her after they connected online. From financial difficulties to family disapproval, the pair braved several lows together.

Eventually, David brought Annie to the US on a K-1 visa, as documented in 90 Day Fiance season 5, and they've stayed together since. Fans will get an intimate glimpse of their lives on 90 Day Diaries.

9) Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh (Instagram: @jan_frmsan @sumitjenny)

Sumit and Jenny have a 30-year age gap, which became a pressing issue for the former's family. But that didn't deter the couple from loving each other. Sumit's family wasn't welcoming to Jenny and forbade him from marrying her.

This made the couple tie the knot in secret, but once the truth was out, Sumit was thrown out of the family for betrayal. The duo met each other through Facebook in 2011.

10) Caesar Mack (Instagram: @caesar_mack)

Caesar made his 90 Day debut with Ukrainian love interest Maria Divine, but the pair separated after five years. He has since dated Louisiana native Aya and Alona Sivruik. He currently appears to be single and is set to return on 90 Day Diaries.

11) Tom Brooks (Instagram: @tombrooks_tv)

90 Day alum Tom Brooks is engaged to Turkey native Mariah Fineman after his split with Darcy Silva. The exes appeared on Before the 90 Days and seemed to be mad in love initially. However, they had a nasty split on the show, wherein they accused each other of cheating.

12) Kim Menizes (Instagram: @itskimberly90)

Kimberly met her ex, Usman Umar, via social media, and their dating journey was documented on Before the 90 Days. The couple stayed together for three years before Usman's desire to marry multiple women put a wedge between the two. Even though Kimberly agreed to stay in a polygamous marriage with him, Usman's disrespectful behavior became a red flag for her.

Since her split with Usman, Kimberly has been focused on healing and exploring new possibilities.

13) Cortney Reardanz (Instagram: @xoxo_cortney)

Cortney's previous love in Spain with Antonio Million didn't pan out well. The duo, who matched on a dating application, had a steamy, long-distance relationship before they split on the show. Now, she is back pursuing a new relationship on 90 Day Diaries.

14) Syngin Colchester (Instagram: @syngin_colchester)

Syngin Colchester debuted in the franchise alongside Connecticut-based love interest Tania Maduro. The couple got married and settled in the US but eventually called it quits for each other, as documented in The Single Life. Syngin has since moved on in life and found a new girlfriend Shayna.

Those interested can watch new episodes of 90 Day Diaries season 5 every Monday on TLC at 9 pm ET.