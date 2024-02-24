Ross Duffer net worth: Fortune explored as Stranger Things creator's wife reportedly files for divorce

Ross Duffer, who is known as the co-creator of Stranger Things, is reportedly getting separated from his wife, director Leigh Janiak. The duo has been married for around nine years and Janiak reportedly filed for divorce, as per Us Weekly. It is important to note that neither Duffer nor Janiak have shared a statement about the same as of this writing.

Duffer helmed several projects throughout his career including Road to Moloch and Hidden. According to CelebrityNetWorth, his net worth currently stands at $16 million.

Ross Duffer and his twin brother Matt are credited as the Duffer Brothers

Ross Duffer has worked as a writer, producer, and director with his brother Matt for around 19 years. According to The New York Times, Ross and Matt were born to Ann M. Christensen and Allen P. Duffer.

Ross, whose net worth stands at $16 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth, enrolled at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University with his brother. According to Chapman News, he once discussed how his time at the institute helped him develop his filmmaking skills as he said:

“You can try a lot of different things. It gives you a safe place to play around. A lot of people come into film school and want to – and we made the same mistake – they want to make a masterpiece right away.”

CelebrityNetWorth reported that Ross and Matt, also called the Duffer Brothers, made their debut by directing various short films. However, their first feature film was the psychological thriller, Hidden, which released in 2015. The twins made their TV debut with the science fiction show, Wayward Pines and also penned the screenplay for a few episodes.

The brothers’ next project was the Netflix series Stranger Things, which starred Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and others in pivotal roles. Variety reported that the show broke viewership records on the streaming platform and has aired four seasons until now.

Ross reportedly purchased a house in Los Angeles for $5.4 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth. The 6,000-square-foot house is located in the Los Feliz neighborhood and has five bedrooms.

Ross Duffer’s wife is also a director: Relationship and other details explored

Us Weekly reported that Ross Duffer first met Leigh Janiak in Los Angeles in 2006 when he worked as an intern and she was a producer’s assistant. The couple tied the knot in 2015 in Korakia Pensione, which is in Palm Springs, California.

Janiak is a film director and she started her career with the supernatural horror film Honeymoon. According to The News-Herald, she developed an interest in filmmaking at a very young age and worked in several short films before her successful career in Hollywood.

She helmed The Fear Street Trilogy, which premiered via Netflix in 2021, and also worked as a director on TV shows including the HBO crime drama, The Staircase.

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer are currently working on the fifth season of Stranger Things, which will mark the show’s final installment. A release date for Stranger Things season 5 has not been officially confirmed yet but it is reportedly scheduled to premiere in 2025, as per CBR.