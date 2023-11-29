"He's gonna be out of a job when ‘Stranger Things’ wraps up": Noah Schnapp features on Forbes 30 under 30 list, sparks disbelief online

Actor Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things fame recently made headlines after earning a place in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 North America 2024 list. However, the accolade has stirred up controversy as Noah Schnapp currently has no other project signed besides Stranger Things 5, per several media reports, including the X (formerly Twitter) account Film Updates.

Meanwhile, the Netflix show in which Noah Schnapp plays the role of Will Byers is currently in its final season and is set to wrap up its filming soon. In addition, the 19-year-old has recently sparked controversy for his anti-Palestinian and alleged Zionist posts on Instagram. As a result, his latest honor has sparked disbelief online. In this regard, an X user commented under @FilmUpdates’ tweet:

Expand Tweet

“What actual acting is he being awarded for?”: Noah Schnapp’s inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30 list triggers online backlash

On Tuesday, November 28, Forbes released their 30 Under 30 North America 2024 list. It included the likes of Jenna Ortega, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Molly Gordon, among others. However, Noah Schnapp’s name on the list triggered disbelief online, with netizens calling the accolade “laughable” and many condemning Forbes for it.

Expand Tweet

While many think that the Abe actor has not done much other than his lead role in all five seasons of Stranger Things, others pointed out that his alleged Zionist remarks on social media in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict make him an unfitting choice for the Forbes honor. Some even pointed out that the Bridge of Spies child artist has no other projects lined up after Stranger Things 5.

Here are some of the reactions from X following the latest development:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So far, the Netflix show has not announced its official release date, although many sources suggest the summer of 2024.

Who all made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of North America 2024?

Besides the names already mentioned, the other notable ones in Forbes 30 Under 30 North America 2024 list include playwrights Selina Fillinger and Jordan E. Cooper; Braden Bochner (executive producer of Unwell); Eric Jordan Darnell (agent at William Morris Endeavor); actors Jasmin Savoy Brown, Andrew Barth Feldman, Haley Lu Richardson, Lexi Underwood, Rachel Sennott, Cailee Spaeny, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Others include co-founder of Backdrop Akanksha Singh; Street Entertainment’s producer Michael Ritter; Emily Ruhl (founder of Public School Pictures); Shelby Schenkman (agent of United Talent Agency); voice actor Gabe Kunda; comedian and TikToker Matt Rife; Manager of Netflix’s Spectacle Original Series Jason Pan; and comedian trio of the group Please Don’t Destroy aka Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall.

Expand Tweet

Comedian Mekki Leeper, comedy talent agent Sabina Kashi, Jesse Light (Head of Development, Haymaker East Content), writing supervisor of Saturday Night Live (SNL) Celeste Yim, director Emma Seligman, Tiffany K.Guillen (co-founder of Creative X Entertainment), and Holly Hubsher (senior vice president of development and production at Bay Mills Studio) are also on the list.