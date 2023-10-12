Is Noah Schnapp Jewish? Actor's statement on Israel-Palestine conflict sparks controversy online

Noah Schnapp is under a lot of fire over his latest Instagram post he made on October 11, 2023, about the Israel-Hamas conflict. In a snippet from the Stranger Things actor's lengthy statement about the Hamas attack, Noah said:

"As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas."

Schnapp is Jewish and has Russian Jewish ancestry on his dad’s side, and Moroccan Jewish ancestry on his mom’s side, as per Ethnic Celebs.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked Israel with thousands of rockets and their troops, kidnapping and killing over 1,000 people, according to CBS. The Israeli Government in turn took “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, a coastal territory that is already under a 16-year blockade, and also killed over 1,000 people in retaliation.

People are outraged because Noah took only Israel's side without educating himself about the history of Palestine, as per Variety.

Noah Schnapp's ethnicity explored after his statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Noah Schnapp is an American actor, who gained a lot of fans after playing the role of Will Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. He has also acted in other projects including Waiting for Anya, Abe, Bridge of Spies, and The Tutor.

The actor recently made a lengthy post describing his views on the Israel-Hamas conflict and spoke out for Jewish people.

As per People, Noah Schnapp was born on 3 October 2004 in New York, United States. He was raised in Reform Judaism all his life by his parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp.

Karine Schnapp is Sephardi, of Moroccan Jewish descent, as per Ethnic Celebs, while Noah Schnapp's father, Mitchell, is Ashkenazi, with Russian Jewish ancestry. The couple is from Montréal, Québec, and Noah had his Bar Mitzvah in Israel.

Talking about his ethnicity and the Hamas attack, Noah Schnapp took to his social media on October 11, 2023, and posted about his support for Israel. He said,

"I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead, we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence."

While his statements and sentiments were neutral at the start, Noah Schnapp also commented on the hate he received from Palestine supporters for reposting a picture of an innocent girl who lost her life due to the Hamas attack.

He said he received pro-violence comments like "No one cares free Palestine" and "She deserves that, and every Israeli terrorist deserves that – Free Palestine."

Schnapp recalled that the statements enraged him before continuing,

"I hope we can agree that Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: they don’t represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.”

People were outraged by Noah's comment on terrorism, believing that he failed to recognize the years of siege and lives lost in Palestine, as per The New York Post. Some of the netizens' reactions to his comments are given below.

Other celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and Justin Bieber have also supported Israel but they made the mistake of using pictures from the destruction of Gaza, a city in Palestine, as per Variety.

People are pointing out the hypocrisy and irony, in the posts of supporting Israel but posting about the devastation caused by the same government.

The Palestine-Israel conflict

The death toll has reached over 2,000 people in the Hamas-Israel conflict, as per CBS in the Israeli-Hamas war.

On October 7, Hamas, a Sunni Islamist political and militant organization that governs the Gaza Strip attacked central and southern parts of Israel. They kidnapped and raided people's homes and have killed more than 1000 since Saturday, as per The New York Times.

Israeli government's air strikes hit Gaza the next day as part of their retaliation, killing more than 400 people. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a "complete siege." on the 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip which meant no electricity, no food, no water, and no gas, for an already impoverished area of Palestine.