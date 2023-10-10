What did Rivkah Brown say about Hamas? Journalist under fire for celebrating deadly attack on Israel

Rivkah Brown, a left-wing journalist, has received a lot of backlash over her comments regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict. The conflict escalated after Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Thousands of rockets were dropped into central and southern Israel, injuring and killing hundreds of Israeli citizens.

On the day of the attack, Rivkah Brown tweeted:

Rivkah Brown's tweet about the Hamas attack on Israel. (Image via Twitter/@rivkahbrown)

Netizens were outraged by her words, with many pointing out that the attackers had not spared women or children, even kidnapping and killing people on the streets, as per NBC. Brown has since clarified her thoughts in a separate tweet after receiving criticism.

Rivkah Brown faces severe criticism for supporting Hamas' attack on Israel in recent tweet

On the morning of Saturday, at around 6:35 am, as per the New York Times, Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel, striking even major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The publication also reported that according to Muhammad Deif, the leader of the military wing of Hamas, the attack was an “operation” initiated so that “the enemy will understand that the time of their rampaging without accountability has ended.”

On the very same day, Rivkah Brown, the commissioning editor and reporter at Novara Media, tweeted about the attack, deeming it to be "a day of celebration for supporters of democracy and human rights worldwide."

Her tweet received a lot of backlash online as netizens recalled the events of the attack. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Hamas's military troops had crossed from Gaza into southern Israel the same day.

Videos of the brutality emerged on the internet and news outlets as the organization committed shocking human rights violations.

According to News 18, a German woman's body identified as Shani Louk was displayed and moved around in a pickup truck by Hamas troops. They also spat on her naked corpse. As per the New York Times, more than 150 Israelis were taken hostage, including women and children.

Given the severity of their crimes, netizens were outraged by Rivkah Brown's support of the Hamas organization. Some of the reactions are given below.

Netizens talk about the brutality done by Hamas. (Image via Twitter/@rivkahbrown)

People also mention the journalist's Jewish faith. (Image via Twitter/@rivkahbrown)

Netizens react to Brown's words of celebration. (Image via Twitter/@rivkahbrown)

Two days after her initial statement, she broke her silence as she received backlash. She wrote under her first tweet:

"To those accusing me of condoning r*pe and other atrocities: obviously I am not. I'm celebrating Palestinian armed resistance. I don't condone every act taken by that resistance, just as I wouldn't every act of eg the Ukrainian military (especially given its neo-Nazi battalions)."

As per CBS News, at least 900 Israelis have been killed since Saturday, and over 2,500 people have been reported injured.

Retaliation from the Israeli Government

The next day the Israeli government's air strikes hit Gaza, killing more than 400 people, including 20 children, as per Reuters. No electricity, no food, no water, and no gas were allowed for the 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip as Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a "complete siege."

The death toll has reached over 1,500 people, as per CBS in the Israeli-Hamas war.