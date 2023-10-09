"No moral compass": Joe Biden White House BBQ celebration sparks outrage amid Israel-Hamas war

President Joe Biden has come under fire for reportedly hosting a BBQ party for White House executive staff and their families on Sunday, October 8, amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. The ongoing clash has already claimed the lives of several Americans in Israel, while a few others have been kidnapped.

However, Biden's alleged lack of empathy for the affected people, as perceived by the majority of the general public, is facing severe backlash online.

The note on the White House BBQ party. (Image via X/Katie Pavlich)

A screenshot went viral on X, where Brian Bennett, a White House correspondent, noted that during the late afternoon and at the advent of the evening on Sunday, he could hear sounds coming from around the White House Rose Garden. Brian wrote that it was a live band playing at the BBQ party.

The BBQ party was arranged after the government of Israel made an official declaration of war on Sunday. Since the conflict began on Saturday morning, at least 1,200 deaths have been reported, among which nine were Americans. Around 2,000 people have been injured, and a large number of people, including women and children, were taken as hostages amid the conflict.

While the U.S. military is working to extend support through the navy and aircraft and to confirm the deaths and other damages of American citizens, the White House BBQ party left netizens in disdain. One user commented on Katie Pavlich's post sharing the screenshot of Brian Bennett's note, and wrote that Biden lacks a moral compass.

Netizens condemn the President for hosting a BBQ party at the White House in the midst of Americans dying in the Israel-Palestine conflict. (Image via X/Katie Pavlich)

Internet slams Joe Biden for attending BBQ party amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Many conservative and Republican political figures took to X to criticize Biden. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley mocked the President stating that he was enjoying a picnic while Americans were held as hostages.

Podcaster Joey Mannarino also expressed his outrage, saying Biden was too busy having a party to care about the deaths of Americans in Israel. Many others assembled to critique Biden over his apparent decision to enjoy food rather than monitor the dire situation at hand.

Several people compared it to the President being on vacation while Maui's Lahaina was burning down in a wildfire.

Netizens condemn the President for hosting a BBQ party at the White House in the midst of Americans dying in the Israel-Palestine conflict. (Image via X/Katie Pavlich)

Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, urged for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. He shared on X that he spoke to Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the conflict and encouraged Turkey’s advocacy for a ceasefire as well as the immediate release of all the hostages.