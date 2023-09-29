"A soul brother undercover": Secretary Antony Blinken sings the blues and plays guitar in viral video, wins over the internet 

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has left internet users amused as a video of him singing at the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative went viral. The launch event took place on Wednesday, September 29, 2023.

At that time, Secretary Antony Blinken took up the opportunity to perform and ever since then, his video has been doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, he was singing the 1954 song Hoochie Coochie Man which is recorded by Muddy Waters.

Several internet users reacted to his video and said that they had no idea that Antony could sing this well. One of the internet users reacted to the video by saying, "A soul brother undercover."

The US Department of State also released a statement about the launch event of the music initiative and said,

"The initiative has been launched as an effort to elevate music as a diplomatic tool for promoting peace and democracy as well as to support the broader foreign policy goals of the United States."

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also shared his signing video. Within minutes of sharing the video, it garnered a number of views. It has crossed 150K views at the time of writing this article.

Social media users react to the viral video of US State Secretary Antony Blinken singing at a launch event

US State Secretary Antony Blinken shared a video on his X and Instagram profile, in which he was singing at the launch event of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. He shared the video with the caption:

"I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative."

Internet users were left impressed and started praising him for his vocal skills. Several social media users reacted to the viral video by saying that this was super cool.

For those unaware, this is not the first time Antony sang and played guitar somewhere. It is worth noting that he is also a songwriter and he shared his songs on Spotify under the name of Ablinken.

What is the US Global Music Diplomacy initiative? Know all about it

According to the official statement by the State Department, this initiative aims to create a partnership for the music ecosystem. The statement read,

"This initiative targets to leverage public-private partnerships for creating a music ecosystem that can expand on economic equity and also on the grounds of creativity. This initiative will ensure societal opportunities as well."

It was further mentioned that this initiative will also include the American Music Mentorship Program. Through this program, the professionals and music artists will get an opportunity to network and learn more about their profession.