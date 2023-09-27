What is Spotify Jam? Everything to know about the new feature introduced by the music streaming service

The popular music streaming platform left its users ecstatic after the company launched a new feature, called Spotify Jam. This is not only available for premium users but also for others who use the service. Spotify Jam allows up to 32 people to indulge in real-life music sessions, and multiple users can queue songs and add songs to a shared playlist.

The feature also makes it possible for all individuals in the playlist to receive recommendations from others. While Spotify Jam is available to all users, it allows only premium users to start and invite others to a jam session.

The company also made a formal announcement about Spotify Jam and said:

“Today we’re introducing Jam, a personalized, real-time listening session for your group to tune into together. Jam builds on some of our popular social features and combines them with our personalization technology to take real-time listening with pals to the next level. With Jam, Premium subscribers will be able to invite others to contribute through a shared queue and enjoy a musical experience made exclusively for everyone listening.”

Spotify Jam and how to use it

As Spotify announced the launch of the new feature on September 26, 2023, social media users were excited to know more about Spotify Jam and how to use it.

Using the feature is simple and only requires one to click on "Start a Jam." After doing this the individual will have to select the device they wish to play the song on. They must then click on "Invite friends" and send the link present to those they want to join their jam session.

Another interesting aspect of this feature is that all those who share a Wi-Fi space will be prompted to join the same Jam when they open their Spotify app.

Spotify also stated that individuals could invite up to 32 people to join the jam session. It is important to note that people can be in different parts of the world and still enjoy a music session together.

The company claims that this feature will bridge the gap between music lovers, and also help during house parties.

Social media users react as music streaming app introduces Spotify Jam

Spotify never fails to surprise its users, and individuals took to social media to react to the platform's new launch. They took to the comments section of @PopCrave's tweet about the announcement and expressed their excitement about the same.

Social media users go gaga as Spotify announces a new feature that allows individuals to enjoy a shared playlist. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, only a few individuals have access to this new feature. Several Spotify users from different countries have claimed that they have been able to get their hands on the feature yet, despite updating the app. The music streaming platform is yet to address this concern.