Noah Schnapp's The Tutor: Trailer, release date, and everything we know so far

The Tutor is an upcoming suspense thriller movie starring Noah Schnapp that is set to make its debut in theaters on March 24, 2023. Ryan King has served as the writer of the movie, while Jordan Ross has acted as the director.

The movie has been produced under the banner of Vertical Entertainment, and according to IMDb, the film:

"Follows a tutor who, after being assigned an unexpected task at a mansion, finds himself struggling with the obsessions of his student, who threatens to expose his darkest secrets."

The official trailer for The Tutor was launched by Vertical Entertainment on March 1, 2023.

Ever since the official trailer was dropped, it has already begun to garner a lot of attention from audiences from all across the world. It has especially been getting attention due to its unexpected and striking cast members, and complex and thrilling plotlines.

The Tutor will see Noah Schnapp as an obsessive and troubling young student

Scheduled to be released on March 24, 2023, in theaters, The Tutor will chronicle the story of an in-demand tutor named Ethan, played by Garrett Hedlund. Ethan has been hired to instruct and teach Jackson (Schnapp), the son of a billionaire, at their waterfront estate in New York.

What initially seemed like a regular and straightforward task, soon turns into a nightmare. Ethan realizes that the job is much more complex and dangerous as his student forms an immensely unsettling obsession with the tutor, his past, and his present life.

The obsession will go so far that it will threaten to expose the man's past and deepest and darkest secrets, and put his current life and relationship with his wife in jeopardy.

The official trailer for the thriller provides the audience with striking clues about what is about to come their way in the upcoming movie. In the trailer, Ethan is seen desperately trying to get rid of Jackson's obsession with him and his life.

It is also pretty evident that Jackson's obsession and stalking will bring Ethan down to his lowest point in life as he is seen begging him to stop it. It is safe to say that, by the looks of the trailer, the movie is expected to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Who are the cast members of The Tutor?

Apart from Noah Schnapp as Jackson and Garrett Hedlund as Ethan, the promising main cast list for the movie also includes:

Victoria Justice as Ethan's wife

Michael Aaron Milligan as Josh

Kabby Borders as Jenny

Kamran Shaikh as Charles The Butler

Ekaterina Baker as Teddi

Joseph Castillo-Midyett as Chris Butler

Exie Booker as Detective Landry

Others on the cast list entail Jonny Weston, Derrick Goodman Jr., Craig Nigh, Caroline Duncan, Bruce Cooper, Ashritha Kancharla, Michaela Sasner, Escalante Lundy, and Aneesa Bone.

Don't forget to watch The Tutor, which will arrive on March 24, 2023, in theaters.

