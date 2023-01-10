"A killer coming after Joe": Netflix's You fans thrilled with plot twist in season 4 trailer

The latest season of You is all set to premiere in February 2023. The hit Netflix show is gearing up for a two-part fourth season, which will focus on Joe Goldberg's (played by Penn Badgley) journey into a new country after he left behind his past in California.

The official logline from Netflix reads:

"After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love,...But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites."

Naturally, the new trailer for You piqued the curiosity of fans across the world. The trailer release sparked a lot of discussion amongst netizens. The most exciting thing about the new season seems to be the change in dynamic and theme from the previous installments of the show. This new season will see Joe becoming the one who is being stalked by an individual who is supposedly a killer.

A fan summed up their emotions about the trailer and said:

"A killer coming after JOE instead of the other way around that is a !! plot twist indeed !!!"

north; ☽ @SVERlDE @YouNetflix a killer coming after JOE instead of the other way around that is a !! plot twist indeed !!! @YouNetflix a killer coming after JOE instead of the other way around that is a !! plot twist indeed !!! https://t.co/2KIgVRCFVs

Joe receives a text from a stalker in You season 4

The fourth season's trailer opens with Joe, who now goes by the name of Professor Jonathan Moore, saying, "Heartbreak is always the catalyst for a new path," referencing his previous acts and the subsequent abandonment of his past. It also shows him getting used to his new life living among the social elite of London.

However, things seem to change rapidly when several murders begin to take place around Joe. Until this point, it seems that the show has changed its thematic content but then something shocking happens - Joe receives a text from an apparent stalker. This changed the entire dynamic of the series, leading to many reactions from fans across the world.

Several individuals took to the comments section of the trailer shared by the official Twitter handle of the show and shared their thoughts about the same.

You captivated fans for three seasons with its numerous twists and turns. It seems that the new season of the show will feature the biggest twist of them all, role reversal. This new dynamic seems to have made fans of the show very excited.

Lora @Lora44675 @YouNetflix What if love isn’t really dead and she’s the killer @YouNetflix What if love isn’t really dead and she’s the killer😳😳

It seems fans of You are just as impressed with the new plot, which will see Joe turn into a detective-like character investigating the murders.

Penn Badgley previously indicated that the fourth season will be quite different from the previous ones. He previously said in an interview with Collider:

"So I think for the next season, my conversations with Sera are really, I think, the most exciting so far because I think we're really going to get into that. And the next season could be quite different. It really could be quite different."

You season 4 will be split into two parts, with the first part premiering on February 9, 2023, on Netflix.

