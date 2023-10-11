What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Donald Trump? TV host blasts former president over Hamas-Israel remark

American TV host and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel, slammed former US President Donald Trump for trying to make the Hamas-Israel conflict "all about himself." While hosting his show on Monday, October 9, 2023, Kimmel informed the audience that Trump had made a post on his Truth Social platform on the same day as the attack, Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Trump reportedly claimed that the attacks on Ukraine and Israel "would never have happened if I were President—Zero chance!"

The host slammed the former President saying:

"That’s right. If he was president, we’d all be blissfully downing jiggers of bleach. There’d be no war anywhere."

It is worth noting that Trump was booked in late August in an Atlanta jail for more than a dozen felony charges. This was part of a wide-ranging criminal case that started from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, as per CNBC.

Jimmy Kimmel blasts Donald Trump for his Israel-Manas conflict claims

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, on Saturday, Trump, wrote about the Hamas attack on his Truth Social platform in all caps.

"THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT — ZERO CHANCE!” he wrote.

Jimmy Kimmel made a segment about the former president's claim on his talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, on October 9, 2023, as per Newsweek. He started off by saying that Trump had "immediately found a way to make it all about himself."

Kimmel slammed Donald Trump saying that if he were President then the citizens would all be drinking bleach and stating that there would have been no crisis or war anywhere.

"Seriously, can you imagine anyone else in the world doing anything remotely like that?" the host said.

Jimmy Kimmel then went on to talk about Trump's comments on current President Joe Biden's body at Iowa during a campaign speech.

"On the day one of our closest allies is hit by the devastating attack, Trump is on stage talking about how much better his body is than Joe Biden's," Kimmel said addressing the issue.

Donald Trump showed the audience Biden's picture in a bathing suit, and called the 80-year-old's form "not a pretty sight," as per HuffPost. Jimmy slammed the former President by bringing up one of his old photos where he is playing tennis and called Trump “Subpoena Williams.”

The nickname came from the fact that Trump has been indicted four times for various fraud charges and raising controversy in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Jimmy Kimmel ended his segment by asking the audience:

"After all the dumb terrible things that Trump has said and done, could there be anyone left who still supports this man?"

He then showed a clip of a woman who claimed that Donald Trump "works for God. God is all about America. He's using President Trump as one of his tools," as per Real America's Voice.

The Israel-Hamas attack

A Palestinian political and militant organization, Hamas, launched an attack on central and southern Israel on Saturday, October 7, 2023. They reportedly launched thousands of rockets in the direction of Israel apart from reportedly abducting people and raiding houses in parts of Jerusalem and other southern areas.

In turn, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of Israel said that there would be “no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel” allowed into Gaza, due to the attack. The Gaza Strip is already under a 16-year blockade by Israel and Egypt and is deeply impoverished, as per the New York Times.

CBS reported that the conflict has resulted in a death toll of more than 2000 civilians.