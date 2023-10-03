Jimmy Kimmel Live: Where to watch, show timings, guests, and more

Following the end of the WGA strike, the famous late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, is returning with live broadcasts on October 2, 2023, at 11:35 pm ET on the ABC network. This political satire talk show holds the distinction of being the longest-running late-night talk show on the ABC network.

Created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show is accessible on streaming platforms such as FuboTV and DirecTV. As per ABC, this week’s guest lineup for Jimmy Kimmel Live includes a diverse array of celebrities from various fields, including athletes, musical acts, comedians, and politicians.

Monday, October 2, 2023 - Arnold Schwarzenegger, musical guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 - Kathy Griffin, Luenell, musical guest Glen Hansard

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 - Wanda Sykes, Cassidy Hutchinson, musical guest LANY

Thursday, October 5, 2023 - Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant, musical guest BoyWithUke

Where to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live for free?

Jimmy Kimmel Live is available for streaming on various platforms. Viewers can watch the show on ABC's official website at abc.com. However, this streaming option is limited to viewers in and around the United States due to regional streaming rights. The show is also available globally on YouTube on the official YouTube channel, @Jimmy Kimmel Live. However, this mode of streaming comes with a slight delay.

In addition to these options, viewers can watch the show live by tuning into the ABC channel on their TV. For streaming platforms like Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream, live telecasts are available. The subscription for these services starts at approximately $74.99 per month, but they are only accessible within the United States.

Both Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream provide free trial access, allowing users to cancel their memberships within the trial period. For international viewers, the show can be accessed on Hulu.

However, Hulu currently provides only seasons 18, 20, and 21. The new season will be available for streaming with a slight delay. Hulu offers a 30-day free trial, after which it operates on a subscription basis starting from $7.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month without ads.

What network is Jimmy Kimmel Live on? Timings revealed

The show is officially broadcast on the ABC network. Viewers in the United States can watch the show live at 11:35 pm ET on weekdays. Initially, the show aired at 12:05 am ET from 2003 to 2013, but the timing was changed due to censorship issues. The show has a total of 21 seasons with 3,588 episodes as of January 26, 2023.

It was put on hiatus due to the ongoing WGA strike, but with a tentative agreement, Hollywood is back in action, and Jimmy Kimmel Live returns to the air on October 2, 2023. International viewers can find the broadcasting time below:

United Kingdom (GMT): October 3, 2023, at 3:35 am GMT.

Canada (ET): October 2, 2023, at 11:35 pm ET.

Australia (AEST): October 3, 2023, at 1:35 pm AEST.

India (IST): October 3, 2023, at 9:05 am IST.

South Korea (KST): October 3, 2023, at 12:35 pm KST.

Japan (JST): October 3, 2023, at 12:35 pm JST.

Philippines (PHT): October 3, 2023, at 12:35 pm PHT.

Don't miss out on Jimmy Kimmel Live as it returns after a five-month hiatus, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Musical Guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit as guests.