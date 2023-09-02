“Steve Harvey would have to say no 100 times “ - Stephen A. Smith willing to host Jimmy Kimmel Live show has NBA fans mocking him

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is a household name when it comes to sports television as he has been a staple through his different shows with the company over the years. Smith recently revealed his desire to be the host of a different show if he ever gets a chance to do it.

According to Smith, he's open to being a host for the show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" if host Jimmy Kimmel ever decides to leave. Now, there have been multiple occasions where he didn't host his own show due to personal reasons, and Kimmel has said that he's slowly been considering leaving the show.

With that, Smith opened up about potentially becoming the new host of Kimmel's show.

Upon this news, NBA fans quickly went online and shared how it would be a terrible idea to get Smith as a host. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans mocking the longtime sports analyst.

It looks like Stephen A. will have to show something to the fans on his own show first to get the viewership up. Still, with his experience being in front of the camera for so long, it might not be a bad idea for him to be a replacement.

Stephen A. Smith was already a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Back in 2021, the world seemed to stop as the COVID-19 pandemic took over the entire globe. Kimmel wasn't available to host his own show at the time, so ABC decided to pick up Stephen A. Smith as their guest host.

Smith's opening monologue lasted over 13 minutes, which was pretty hilarious. He talked about how excited he was to take over for Kimmel, even getting a shoutout from his First Take crew. Then, the famed analyst even had hilarious comments about the milk crate trend, which became a popular and dangerous trend in the US.

Check out the video below to watch Smith's whole monologue for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

First Take beats Undisputed Live in ratings

According to reports, viewership for Fox's Undisputed Live has dwindled. Despite signing former NFL Richard Sherman as a replacement for Shannon Sharpe, the ratings still continued to drop.

In the latest reports, "Undisputed Live had 131,000 viewers on Monday to 448,000 for ESPN’s top-rated First Take." The downward trend continued as Skip Bayless and crew had 120,000 viewers while Stephen A. Smith and company had 474,000 on Tuesday.

It extended until Wednesday when Undisputed Live had 78,000 viewers and First Take had 423,000.

