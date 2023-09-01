“Welcome to PETTYVILLE” – Stephen A. Smith mocking Skip Bayless’ Undisputed ratings publicly sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

After being partners on the air at ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless have battled for ratings for years. Some of the longtime NBA analysts' recent comments have sent basketball fans into a frenzy.

Following a brief stint off the air, Skip Bayless is back on FS1 hosting "Undisputed." They've debuted a new format with Shannon Sharpe gone, and it has not been off to a hot start. Stephen A. Smith added fuel to the fire when he shared an article on his social media breaking down the big gap in their viewership.

NBA fans were quick to chime in after Smith openly let the world know how much better "First Take" is doing compared to Bayless' show.

To make things more personal, Stephen A. also recruited Skips former co-host. Many fans wanted this to happen, and they got their wish. In the coming weeks, Shannon Sharpe will be joining Stephen A. on First Take.

Stephen A. Smith and "First Take" have massive ratings advantage on Skip Bayless and "Undisputed"

In the article that Stephen A. Smith shared, it's clear what morning show has the advantage in ratings. While the two shows might have been close before, that is no longer the case.

Since "Undisputed" has come back on the air, "First Take" is tripling their viewership. 448,000 are tuning in to hear Stephen A., while only 131,000 watched Bayless and his new-look format.

One of the reasons why Undisputed has taken a hit is because of their personnel change. Shannon Sharpe was adored by NFL and NBA fans for his personality and takes. With him gone, some fans might be less inclined to tune in.

Another factor that might have caused the ratings dip is the new format. In the past, it was mainly just Bayless and Sharpe. Now, there is an array of hosts who have a lot to say. This has had some growing pains as the group tries to find their footing.

Bayless and FS1 are going to be fighting an uphill battle, because First Take is only getting stronger. When Sharpe joins the fold, ESPN is sure to make the gap in ratings even bigger.

