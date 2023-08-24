“Get your popcorn ready” - Shannon Sharpe announces First Take induction with iconic LeBron James-Dwyane Wade tribute

Since leaving "Undisputed," many have waited to see what is next for Shannon Sharpe. The legendary tight end recently let the world know where he will be heading next.

There's been a lot of speculation of him going to ESPN and joining Stephen A. Smith. Now, we have confirmation. Starting on September 4th, Shannon Sharpe will be a member of "First Take."

With his announcement, Sharpe decided to have some fun. He posted a picture on his social media with the caption "get your popcorn ready." In the photo, he is LeBron James and Stephen A. is Dwayne Wade from their time together on the Miami Heat.

As two strong personalities, Sharpe and Smith are sure to deliver some must-watch television for ESPN.

With this move, Shapre will be following a similar path as his former co-host. Before joinging the people at FS1, Skip Bayless was the host of First Take for years. He eventually parted ways with the network, passing the torch to Stephen A. to carry the show moving forward.

Is Shannon Sharpe a good fit alongside Stephen A. Smith on First Take?

On all accounts, Shannon Sharpe is a great co-host for Stephen A. Smith on First Take. There is a reason why the longtime analyst was so admant about getting him on to the program.

For starters, the show now has one expert in the two major sports in America. Stephen A. is a longtime NBA analyst with an array of inside sources, and Sharpe had a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. Moving forward, First Take has two hosts who cannot have their credentials questioned.

The biggest thing is their personalities. In a debate show format like First Take, viewers want someone who will be passionate about what their talking about. With Sharpe and Stephen A. on the same show, there will be no shortage of entertainment. Both are incredibly knowledgeable, and are born entertainers.

Another aspect to look at is respect. Part of why Sharpe left Undisputed is because Skip Bayless was known to take personal shots at him and his career. That will not be the case with ESPN. Stephen A. has a lot of respect for his new co-host, and will focus soley on improving the product that is First Take.

