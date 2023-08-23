"Magic Johnson invented the triple-double" - Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan's text about Steph Curry's comments on greatest PG debate

Stephen A. Smith is always known to speak his mind on any topic. That said, he left a fellow NBA great chime in on a hot topic in the basketball world right now.

Earlier this week, Steph Curry proclaimed that he is the greatest point guard in NBA history. This has sparked countless debated compring him to LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

While on ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith read a text message he got from Michael Jordan on the subject. The Chicago Bulls icon is siding with his "Dream Team" teammate in this debate.

"I have to read you a text that I received this morning at 5.54 a.m. Good morning, sir. Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time with what you said," said Smith. "Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic."

"Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It's a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best... That quote this morning at 5.45 was from Mr. Michael Jeffrey Jordan."

Stephen A. Smith makes case for Steph Curry as GOAT poing guard

For the most past, Steph Curry has caught a lot of heat for calling himself the greatest point guard ever. There is no denying what's he's done during his time with the Golden State Warriors, but historians still side with Magic Johnson.

One person in Curry's corner is Stephen A. Smith. After reading the text from Michael Jordan, he gave his case for the Golden State Warriors star. In Smith's eyes, he feels Curry's impact is the same as Magic's, just in a different way.

"What I'm thinking about is the modern day game and the word impact," Smith said. "I'm think about Steph Curry's extraordinary marksmenship, and his movement without the basketball and how it forces the defense to have their head on a swivel."

"As a result, it facilitates others like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole when he was there to do what [James] Worthy, Byron Scott and others were able to do statistically for the Los Angeles Lakers while Magic Johnson was the point guard."

Smith has a very compelling argument, but it doesn't seem like the basketball world is ready to crown Curry as the greatest PG ever just yet.

