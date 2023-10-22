10 movies like Friday The 13th that are free to watch on Netflix

Friday the 13th is a classic horror series about a masked killer named Jason Voorhees. He kills teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake and other places. The series has twelve movies, a TV show, books, comics, and games. The series is regarded as one of the most famous and influential horror franchises ever.

The first movie came out in 1980 after Halloween (1978) started the slasher craze. Friday the 13th is often credited with creating the idea of the 'final girl,' the only one who survives and fights back against the killer. The movie also had a shocking twist: Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees, was the real killer, seeking revenge for her son’s death.

Horror fans can watch Friday the 13th on either HBO Max or Netflix, making it a great way to understand the genesis of the slasher genre.

1) The Strangers

The Strangers is a psychological horror film about a couple staying at a vacation home when three masked strangers attack them with no apparent motive. Two real-life events inspired the movie in the 1960s and 1970s. The film is known for its realistic and suspenseful style that relies on atmosphere and tension rather than gore and jump scares.

The Strangers is similar to Friday the 13th, keeping people on the edge of their seats from start to finish. It is a realistic, suspenseful horror film with psychological elements. The movie also has an excellent performance by Liv Tyler as one of the main characters.

2) There’s Someone Inside Your House

The movie's plot revolves around a group of high school seniors targeted by a mysterious killer who wears a mask of their face. There’s Someone Inside Your House is based on a novel by Stephanie Perkins and features a diverse cast and a twisty plot.

There’s Someone Inside Your House and Friday the 13th share their similarity in a mixture of horror and mystery with teen drama and romance, making it a fun, fast-paced, slasher film that pays homage to the genre while adding fresh elements. The movie has creative kills, surprising reveals, and likable characters while also being a social commentary on bullying and identity.

3) The Babysitter

In this movie, a 12-year-old boy discovers that his babysitter and her friends are part of a satanic cult that wants to sacrifice him. This movie is a horror comedy that balances laughs and scares. It also has a sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Aimed at making people laugh and scream at the same time, the movie is a hilarious yet gory slasher film that subverts the genre tropes and stereotypes. While the movie has some witty dialogue, outrageous situations, and charismatic actors, it also has a lot of heart and charm.

4) Fear Street

Fear Street is part of a trilogy of movies that follows the cursed history of Shadyside, a town plagued by brutal murders. The movies are set in 1994, 1978, and 1666 and are based on the books by R.L. Stine, thus having a nostalgic vibe with a complex story.

Fear Street appeals to fans of Friday the 13th and other slasher films by spanning across different periods and genres while maintaining the status of a thrilling and bloody slasher series. The movies have many witty references, fantastic music, and memorable characters. They also have a compelling mystery and a satisfying conclusion.

5) Hush

In Hush, a deaf and mute writer living in a secluded cabin is stalked by a masked killer who tries to break into her house. This movie is a tense and clever horror film that showcases the power of silence and sound.

Hush is similar to Friday the 13th in its core themes and will keep people hooked from the start to the end. It is a simple, compelling, slasher film with minimal dialogue but maximum suspense. There are some brilliant twists, intense moments, and strong performances featuring a badass heroine who fights back against the killer.

6) Scream

In Scream, a group of teenagers is targeted by a masked killer obsessed with horror movies and quizzes them on trivia before killing them. This movie is a meta and witty horror film that parodies and pays tribute to the slasher genre.

Scream is a clever, fun, slasher film that routinely breaks the fourth wall and plays with genre conventions. The movie has iconic scenes, hilarious dialogue, and likable actors. It also has a mysterious plot that will keep watchers anticipating what will happen next until the end.

7) You’re Next

You’re Next centers around a family reunion at a remote mansion, quickly becoming a nightmare when a group of masked killers attacks them. But one of the guests is not easy prey and fights back. The movie is a dark and violent horror film that twists the home invasion trope.

The movie will surprise watchers with twists and turns, making it a brutal and bloody slasher film that blends horror and action. The movie has some creative kills, unexpected reveals, and badass characters while at the same time having a dark sense of humor that adds to the fun of the film.

8) Happy Death Day

In this movie, a college student relives the day of her murder repeatedly until she finds out who killed her and why. The movie is a sci-fi comedy horror film that seems like it combines Groundhog Day with Scream.

Happy Death Day is a movie that will entertain people with its premise and execution. It is an inventive slasher film that plays with the time loop concept and the genre clichés. The movie features catchy music, funny moments, and charismatic Hollywood actors. It also has a sequel, Happy Death Day 2U.

9) The Final Girls

The Final Girls is a 2015 comedy horror film that pays homage to the 1980s slasher genre while parodying it. The film follows Max, a teenager who lost her mother, a famous scream queen, in a car accident. Three years later, Max and her friends are transported into her mother’s most famous movie, Camp Bloodbath, a cult classic about a group of counselors whom a masked killer stalks.

The Final Girls movie will delight people with its meta and nostalgic approach. It is a hilarious and heartfelt slasher film that references and recreates the genre tropes and stereotypes. The movie also features captivating soundtracks, emotional moments, and charming actors.

10) Halloween

Halloween is a movie that follows a masked killer named Michael Myers, who escapes from a mental institution and returns to his hometown to kill on Halloween night. The film is regarded as one of the most influential and successful slasher films ever made, establishing many of the genre’s tropes and conventions.

Halloween inspired Friday the 13th and will scare people with its simplicity and effectiveness. It is a classic and iconic slasher film that sets the standard for the genre. The movie has many memorable scenes, chilling music, and a cast of legendary actors, featuring a legacy spanning over four decades.

Final Thoughts

Friday the 13th is a slasher film series that has become a horror sensation, inspiring many other movies and media. It is a cultural symbol, creating countless memes, references, and merchandise.

Like Friday the 13th, the above ten movies are currently available for streaming on Netflix. They are all great examples of the slasher genre but offer different flavors of horror, comedy, mystery, action, sci-fi, fantasy, and drama. They are all worth watching for watchers seeking thrills and chills.