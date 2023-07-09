Don't Kill the Babysitter on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller flick, Don't Kill the Babysitter, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young woman who decides to migrate to the US from Venezuela. However, she cannot find a job in the US until she meets a couple who decide to hire her. Take a look at LMN's official synopsis of the film:

''Mariela is determined to leave her native Venezuela for the United States but is struggling to secure an au pair job until she meets Chase and Lori Collins. After a successful video interview, the couple hires Mariela to care for their young daughter, Abbey, and arranges for Mariela to stay in their home.''

The description further reads,

''When Mariela arrives, she finds everything about the family is perfect except that Chase and Lori are a bit overprotective with Abbey. As Mariela starts to notice odd things about the Collins–from Lori’s constant cough attacks to a secret locked door in Chase’s office–she must uncover the real reason why the Collins hired her before their secret costs her everything.''

Don't Kill the Babysitter stars Valentina Andrade in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The movie is helmed by Chris Bragg and written by Marianjely Marvel.

LMN's Don't Kill the Babysitter cast list: Who stars in the new thriller movie?

1) Valentina Andrade as Mariela Rodriguez

Valentina Andrade

Valentina Andrade portrays the lead role of Mariela Rodriguez in LMN's Don't Kill the Babysitter. Mariela is a Venezuelan woman who's arrived in the United States to build a new life. She's hired as an au pair by a mysterious couple, but she soon learns some disturbing truths about her employers, which changes her life forever.

It'll be interesting to see how Mariela's character will be explored in the movie and viewers can expect a powerful performance from Valentina Andrade. Her other notable acting credits include short films like Harsh Head, Alvin, Brone and His Branch, and many more.

2) Dawn Nagazina as Lori Collins

Dawn Nagazina essays the character of Lori Collins in the new LMN thriller movie. Lori Collins and her husband hire Mariela as an au pair, following which Mariela's life takes a shocking turn. It'll be fascinating to watch how Lori's character would be explored in the movie.

Apart from Don't Kill the Babysitter, Lori Collins is known for her performances in God Lady, Devious Deeds, Root of the Problem, and many more.

3) D. Adam Jamieson as Chase Collins

D. Adam Jamieson portrays the character of Chase Collins in Don't Kill the Babysitter. Chase Collins is Lori's husband, the couple who hire Mariela as an au pair. Apart from that, not many other details regarding his character are known at this point, but viewers can expect him to play a key role in the story.

Jamieson has previously starred in Darker Than Night, The Secret History of: The Wild West, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in key supporting/minor roles. These include:

Isla Spencer as Abbey Collins

Bryan J. McHale as Jacob Raven

Jamie Shelnitz as Sarah Smith

Camila Schroh as Ana Rodriguez

Don't miss Don't Kill the Babysitter on LMN on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

