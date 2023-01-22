Friday the 13th reboot to be helmed by Sean S. Cunningham

According to Bloody Disgusting, Friday the 13th is getting a reboot after years of speculation and will be developed by the original film's co-creator and director Sean S. Cunningham.

But it isn't the only classic horror film getting a reboot. Bloody Disgusting is also reporting that Sean S. Cunningham is also developing a reboot of a horror movie he produced back in 1985, House.

Cunningham is also producing an original film titled The Night Driver, working alongside writer Jeff Locker and director Jeremy Weiss on various upcoming projects.

The original film was released in 1980 and saw a group of teenage camp counselors being murdered one by one by an unknown killer while attempting to re-open an abandoned summer camp.

Let's take a closer look at what we know about the upcoming reboot so far.

The last Friday the 13th film was released back in 2009

Over the years, we have witnessed many sequels and reboots of iconic horror franchises like Halloween and Scream, but Friday the 13th was seemingly out of action. The reason behind this was a legal battle between the original film’s director Sean S. Cunningham and writer Victor Miller.

Thankfully, Sean S. Cunningham has now partnered with writer Jeff Locker and director Jeremy Weiss on a reboot of the iconic horror film. The trio developed the idea while working on the upcoming horror film The Night Driver.

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Locker and Weiss talked about the Friday the 13th project.

Locker said:

"Sean hired me to do a rewrite on The Night Driver and after working closely with director Jeremy Weiss and him on that, we naturally got to talking about Friday the 13th and House. Jeremy and I pitched our dream reboot of Friday the 13th – with Sean’s blessing to keep developing it with him."

He then shed light on the upcoming Crystal Lake series and how it is related to the planned project. He said:

"Obviously, the prequel TV series has reignited interest about a new film so we’re hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years, but we also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements."

Weiss then added:

"Working on The Night Driver with Sean and Jeff was such a great experience, by the time the momentum was picking up we were looking for what projects could be next in line. As a horror nerd through and through, Friday the 13th and House were naturally where I wanted to head next. Jeff not only felt the same, but had very similar ideas with where to take both franchises."

Unfortunately, nothing is known about the plot or cast of the film, as it is still in its development stage. The franchise has grossed over $468 million at the box office worldwide, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise in the world till 2018. With the release of Halloween in 2018, the Friday the 13th franchise slipped to second place.

The franchise is based on fictional character Jason Voorhees, who was thought to have drowned as a boy at Camp Crystal Lake due to the negligence of the camp staff. 12 movies have been released by the franchise so far. There have also been books and video games based on films.

