"If Jason's not in it, we won't care": Fans demand Jason Voorhees in Peacock's new Friday the 13th prequel series

Peacock is working on a new Friday the 13th prequel series, according to Variety. Titled Crystal Lake, the series' script will be written by noted writer Bryan Fuller, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

Ever since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment over the absence of Jason Voorhees in the series. Jason is a serial killer from the Friday the 13th franchise who last appeared in the 2009 film Friday the 13th. One user mentioned that people ''won't care'' if Jason's not in the show.

Details about the storyline are currently being kept under tight wraps. Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time and enjoys a huge fan following among horror lovers.

Netizens demand Jason Voorhees after Peacock announces Friday the 13th prequel series

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Peacock's new Friday the 13th prequel show. Most fans are disappointed that it's a prequel since that would mean the absence of Jason Voorhees. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Jason Voorhees is a cold-blooded killer who first appeared in Sean S. Cunningham's iconic 1980 classic. The character has acquired an iconic stature over the years thanks to its creepy looks and complex characterization. Voorhees last appeared in the 2009 film directed by Marcus Nispel.

A number of actors have portrayed Voorhees over the years, including Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, Steve Daskewisz, and Derek Mears, among many others. A24 is the studio behind the upcoming prequel series. Regarding his love for the franchise, Bryan Fuller said in a statement (obtained via Variety),

''I discovered ‘Friday the 13th’ in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.''

A quick look at Friday the 13th franchise

The franchise's first film was released way back in 1980 and was directed by Sean S. Cunningham. The film tells the story of a group of young camp counselors who are mysteriously killed after the reopening of an abandoned camp. Here's a brief synopsis of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Crystal Lake's history of murder doesn't deter counselors from setting up a summer camp in the woodsy area. Superstitious locals warn against it, but the fresh-faced young people -- Jack (Kevin Bacon), Alice (Adrienne King), Bill (Harry Crosby), Marcie (Jeannine Taylor) and Ned (Mark Nelson) -- pay little heed to the old-timers.

"Then they find themselves stalked by a brutal killer. As they're slashed, shot and stabbed, the counselors struggle to stay alive against a merciless opponent.''

Over the years, several sequels and TV shows have been made. Many characters from the franchise, including Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger, have become pop culture phenomena. The franchise has been a massive commercial success around the world and is considered by many to be among the best horror film series.

