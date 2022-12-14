Overwatch 2 is the latest hero-shooter title that was released by Blizzard Entertainment as a sequel to its 2016 installment that established itself as a dominant name in the arena of esports. The latest version of the game has successfully received all the maps and heroes of its predecessor, along with a few new ones of its own.

The involvement of heroes in any online multiplayer game can get tangled with some real-life personas who play specific roles in different entertainment media. This also applies to Cassidy from Overwatch 2 who is categorized under the Damage class of heroes and is a lethal character when used by the right set of hands.

Developers and designers need to draw inspiration from existing ideas, which usually culminates in meaningful connections to existing content in people's daily lives. Let's take a look at some of the Hollywood actors who eerily resemble Cassidy from Overwatch 2.

Note: The names listed below purely reflect the opinion of the author. The choices may be different for every individual.

Overwatch 2 Cassidy and Hollywood stars

A total of three hero categories are present in Overwatch 2, namely Tank, Damage, and Support. Cassidy belongs to the Damage class and has a tool kit that enables players who are deploying him to annihilate enemy heroes with the help of his trusty revolver weapon. The hero also has an ability that can be used to egress forward or evade back to cover depending on the orientation of the situation.

1. Harrison Ford

One of the greatest classics to have ever released that propelled the idea of a thrilling adventure as people hunted for treasures across the face of the earth is the Indiana Jones movie series. Harrison Ford played the iconic name-role of a treasure hunter and the costume that he mostly wore uncannily resembles the Overwatch 2 hero Cassidy. Harrison Ford even carried an old-fashioned revolver and always had some sly tricks up his sleeve in the series.

2. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is one of the most charismatic actors to have ever taken up the role of a Western cowboy on-screen and solidified it with his grand performance in the movie “The Magnificent Seven”. The palette of his costume might have left some viewers questioning, but he draws very close similarities with Overwatch 2’s fan-favorite hero Cassidy as he quickdraws his shiny revolver.

3. Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott is one of the best actors that comes to mind when we think of an American cowboy. Throughout his involvement in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Way West”, the actor made the Western role an integral part of his acting career. His knack for sarcasm and dialog delivery made him one of the greatest embodiments of the role and holds a close resemblance to Cassidy in Overwatch 2.

4. Clint Eastwood

Thriving through ruthless and thrilling Western roles, Clint Eastwood is a legend of his own. His timeless contributions to the titles "A Fistful of Dollars," "For A Few Dollars More," and "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly" have aged very well and have become classics that are worth a watch even today. As a result, the actor’s Western roles can be considered one of the closest real-life images of the hero Cassidy in Overwatch 2.

5. Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper was one of the first actors to have portrayed the image of a strong, silent, and rough-edged Western role who conducted his duties with a code of honor. His ability to grasp the role and his most noteworthy contribution in “High Noon” is one of the biggest successes in the history of cinema. In Overwatch 2, Cassidy even has a dialogue where the hero refers to the movie name when the player activates his ultimate ability.

This concludes with the list of the top Hollywood actors who comes to our minds when playing around with Cassidy. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and hero guides as we follow Blizzard’s latest hero shooter closely.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes