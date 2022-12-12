With the start of Season 2 of Overwatch 2, Christmas and other seasonal events, such as the return of Winter Wonderland, are quickly approaching. This annual Overwatch event brings holiday cheer, new skins, and unique game modes.

Like the recent Halloween event in Overwatch 2, Winter Wonderland will provide additional loot and a new battle pass. Blizzard Entertainment's decision to make Overwatch 2 free-to-play has resulted in the game exploding in popularity.

With the recent Season 2 update, the shooter's player count has increased even more. Unsurprisingly, players worldwide are excited about the upcoming Christmas Event, which is set to introduce a slew of new features.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Christmas event all details

Every year, Blizzard releases the Winter Wonderland update, which includes new skins, game modes, and other features.

Maps, such as King's Row, have also been revamped, providing an additional incentive to play the game. Blizzard has announced that the event will begin on December 13, 2022, and last until January 4, 2023.

As is customary, Winter Wonderland introduces new game modes, similar to the Snowball event in previous years. Other items from previous Overwatch 2 events are returning, along with newly designed winter-themed skins for heroes, such as the recently revealed Ice Queen Brigitte.

How to reap the rewards from the event

Winter Wonderland currently has four exclusive Brawls that players can participate in at any time during the event. They can dive into Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade matches during Winter Wonderland to unlock event-exclusive cosmetics each week. Furthermore, winning a match counts as two games towards the next reward.

Winter Wonderland also has event-only Loot Boxes. These giftbox-shaped Loot Boxes contain skins and cosmetics from previous and current Winter Wonderland events.

Twitch drops are back for the Winter Wonderland event, just like they were for the Halloween event and Overwatch League 2022 playoffs. The skins and cosmetics associated with the drops are yet to be announced.

The Traveling Monk skin, a new Legendary Ramattra skin, is available from Twitch drops. This drop will last until December 20, followed by a Winter Wonderland Twitch drop on December 25.

Fans anticipating more rewards and incentives will be revealed once the event begins. While Winter Wonderland is the game's second event, the team also discussed future arrivals. After this, the Lunar New Year event will begin on January 17, 2022, and last until February 1, 2023, bringing Season 2 to a close.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play first-person shooter currently available for download on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

