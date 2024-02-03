Kathryn Newton’s look for Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show wins the internet: “Queen of EVERYTHING"

Kathryn Newton appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on January 31, wearing an Oscar De La Renta dress. To promote her upcoming movie, Lisa Frankenstein, Kathryn chatted with Jimmy Fallon on the talk show.

The Antman actress wore a corset top in net embroidery with a velvet mini skirt, exuding the luxurious luster. With her blond hair, the actress adorned a pair of long glistening earrings and black pumps to finish off the look.

Kathryn shared her experience during the movie and showcased her golf-playing skills on the episode. The look, however, stormed the internet as fans preferred her outfit. They showered love for her look in the comment section of the pictures. One fan named @leoniehanne commented,

@leoniehanne commented "Queen of EVERYTHING" ( Image via @fallontonightbts/ Instagram)

Apart from this, several other fans have shared love notes for the look of Kathryn, which are listed below.

Fans appreciated Kathryn Newton's look in Oscar De La Renta at Jimmy Fallon's talk show

Kathryn Newton, the Antman and Wasp actress is preparing for her upcoming movie Lisa Frankenstein with Cole Sprouse. For the promotion, the actress attended Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, sharing an amazing fashion moment in a black corset dress.

Kathryn wore a corset top from Oscar De La Renta in a black net overlayer design on the beige base. She paired a velvet mini-skirt with sheer tights, providing a gorgeous allure. The actress chose the Christian Louboutin black pumps with a red tint on the heels. She matched earrings, etched with crystal studs, and kept her makeup a little glossy yet very clean.

The actress was styled by Molly Dickson, a famous stylist of an assortment of Hollywood celebrities. She posted a picture of Kathryn with a long fur coat, garnering an array of delightful comments.

An internet user named @mrs.herriman remarked that the actress was providing the Mob wife vibe, while another one commented fricken perfect. The Instagram user @franspick commented on Molly Dickson's post that it was fun for Molly to style another beautiful lady.

Fans love Kathryn's look for Jimmy Fellon's show ( Image via @mollyddickson/Instagram)

Apart from the stylist, the BTS page of The Tonight Show posted some snaps of the show, showcasing the fun conversation between Kathryn and Jimmy Fallon. Fans appreciated her look, remarking she was the queen while some commented on her toned and beautiful legs.

After exploring the comment section, it is quite evident that the actress has garnered an assortment of fans while this particular look added extra value to it.

Lisa Frankenstein is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on February 9, 2024. Kathryn portrays the role of Lisa Swallows, a teenage goth girl who is looking for her ideal lover. Cole Sprouse portrays a "long-dead" Victorian citizen who is Lisa's love interest.