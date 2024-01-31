What is a corset? How to style corsets this season

Corsets, among the many fashion trends cycling through centuries, consistently resurfaces in style. Whether donning old-school costumes or incorporating a corset-style top into a casual ensemble, wearers throughout history have cherished this waist-cincher for its adeptness in sculpting an hourglass body shape.

Delving into the historical backdrop, corsets were initially crafted to adhere to 17th-century beauty standards, reshaping the female body by cinching the waist. The corset has long been regarded as an undergarment, sculpting the waistline into a timeless hourglass shape.

Equipped with a clever design with panels that come together in the front and lace up in the back, this clothing item allows wearers to customize the fit to their liking.

However, in modern fashion, timeless corsets have transformed and now come in the form of more relaxed corset tops. These tops provide a flattering waist-cinching effect and offer support for the bust, all without the discomfort of rigid boning. Here’s our style guide on corsets with some useful wearing tips.

Things to keep in mind while wearing corsets

1) Choose the Right Size

Measure your waist and select a corset size 4-7 inches smaller for waist circumferences under 38 inches and 7-10 inches smaller for measurements over 38 inches. The adjustability of lacing compensates for any initial tightness.

2) Tighten it gradually

Start the wearing process by loosely lacing up the corset, gradually increasing the tightness over the first few wears. This ensures both comfort and proper sizing.

3) Keep a balance between style and comfort

The essence lies in mindful tightening. If the corset causes pain or hampers breathing, it's laced too tight. Avoid damage by starting with a loose fit and gradually tightening over time.

6 Corset Styling Tips

1. Go with Minimal Accessories

Sometimes, less is more. Let the corset shine by under-accessorizing. Highlight your collarbones with a touch of highlighter, pair it with comfortable pants, and call it a day.

2. Pair it with Patterned Tights and Loafers

Add an edgy vibe to a femme lace corset with wild-patterned tights and grounded loafers. This juxtaposition elevates the overall look, especially when paired with a solid-colored skirt or even with a traditional plaid skirt.

3. Try it with a Flowy Dress

Transform a long, flowy, or ruffled dress by adding a corset. Matching the corset to the shoes enhances the overall effect, especially if both are in a bold, attention-grabbing color.

4. With an Oversized Suit

Achieve polish with a tight corset paired with an oversized suit. This unconventional combination turns what could be perceived as sloppy into a refined and fashion-forward statement.

5. A matching mini skirt is a must-try

Embrace a night out with the classic corset and mini skirt combination. The matching set adds a playful touch, surpassing the typical black going-out top.

6. Can’t go wrong with a Leather Jacket and Jeans

When in doubt, the timeless combination of a leather jacket and jeans pairs effortlessly with a corset. Opt for a cropped corset with low-rise jeans for a casual chic everyday look.

Corsets can effortlessly elevate overall appearance, allowing for adaptable styling options whether worn underneath or on top of your ensemble. This fashion statement is incredibly versatile, with a wide range of fabrics to choose from. It effortlessly complements numerous outfits and can be easily styled for any occasion.