Shrugs are trending in 2024, and this is because of the wide range of styles that could be created with shrugs. It has become a versatile wardrobe essential for 2024 and is actively sought after by fashion enthusiasts as it allows them to express their individuality.

The seemingly simple garment has transcended its conventional role as a layering piece to become an expression of creative and innovative styling. It can be styled in different ways, from casual chic to sophisticated elegance. This piece of garment has a boundless range of styling possibilities. Shrugs can be combined with different clothing options for an elevated look.

Check out the list of the best styles to create with shrugs below:

9 best styles to create with shrugs in 2024

1) Shrugs with a long black gown

Pairing shrugs with a long black gown is one of the best styles to create with shrugs, as it produces an alluring look with a touch of elegance. The combination balances the formal style of the gown with the casual appeal of a shrug. It is best to select shrugs that match well with the silhouette of the gown for a suave fit.

This combination is perfect for formal and black-tie events. This pairing allows you to stay warm while showing off the gown’s silhouette.

2) Turtleneck shrugs

A turtleneck shrug adds a trendy twist to your outfit. This outfit layering blends the sophistication of a turtleneck with the modern design of a cropped shrug. Whether you are aiming for a casual look or a stylish evening look, this turtleneck shrug is that ensemble that offers the best of both worlds and is one of the best styles to create with shrugs.

3) Shrugs with wide-legged jeans

This combination creates a stylish ensemble that balances the contemporary allure of the shrug with the classic and flattering silhouette of wide-legged denims or baggy jeans. The pairing allows for versatile styling, whether one is going for a casual or stylish daytime outing, they can dress down or elevate the look with their accessories. This combination is considered as one of the best styles to create with shrugs.

4) Shrugs with workout wear

Shrugs make athleisure apparel look much better. Incorporating a stylish shrug into your workout ensemble adds flair and instantly elevates your look. Pairing shrugs with leggings and sports bras instantly elevates your fitness outfits into a fashion statement.

5) Shrugs with a black ensemble

This pairing gives off a sleek and sophisticated look that showcases simplicity and elegance. Wearing a black shrug with a pair of black trousers or outfits in black color is one of the best styles to create with shrugs and is great for a wide range of occasions, including casual outings and formal occasions.

6) Shrugs with a white tank

When you pair a shrug with a white tank top, or wife pleaser, as it is now called, the combination gives a fresh and polished look that allows for easy pairing with various bottoms and accessories. The white tank takes a step back and provides a clean canvas for the shrug to shine. The ensemble is perfect for different settings, and it gives space for personalized customization.

7) Shrugs with bralette

This combination of fashionable bras and shrugs creates a trendy and playful look that seamlessly blends casual with chic. The bralette could be lacy for a more feminine touch or sporty for a more casual look, the bralette is the focal point of the ensemble, while the shrug adds a layer of sophistication. This style is perfect for casual outdoor events where you want to showcase more skin.

8) Multicolored shrugs

This style of shrugs unveils a playful and vibrant array of possibilities where you can experiment with colors, textures, and patterns. For a more stylish look, it is advisable to start with a neutral base before donning a multicolored shrug. The coordination of the colors is up to you, but if you are opting for a bold, eclectic look, then contrasting shades are your go-to.

9) Collared shrugs

Incorporating collars into shrugs has added a touch of official look to the casual piece. The presence of collars adds structure to the garment and elevates its overall aesthetics. Wearing a collared shrug with a simple blouse exudes a polished and professional look, but you can also dress it down with a basic tee or jeans.

The above-mentioned are some of the best styles to create with shrugs.