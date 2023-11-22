5 best sports bras for women in 2023

The importance of sports bras during exercise cannot be overemphasized, as they ensure support and full cushioning during intense workout sessions. Sports bras are not just clothing items; they are sculpted for a range of sporting activities, allowing the wearer to focus on their exercise or sporting activity without having to worry about poor cushioning and comfort.

Good sports bras offer support with comfortable straps and good sweat-wicking fabric at the same time. Athletic apparel brands like Nike, Girlfriend Collective, and Alo offer a wide range of quality sports bras.

These sports bras provide support during sporting activities and can also pass as casual wear, ensuring that women look stylish during workouts and other fitness activities.

Best sports bras to avail in 2023

1. Adidas by Stella McCartney sports bra

The Adidas by Stella McCartney sports bra (Image via Stella McCartney)

This stylish sports bra from Adidas by Stella McCartney is designed for high-impact activities like running and cross-training. The lilac-colored sports bra features an adjustable cross-back strap and padded cups for extra cushioning.

The moisture-wicking feature of the bra ensures dryness and comfort during rigorous training. The fabric is made from 79% recycled polyester, in line with the brand's sustainable fashion policy. This impressive sports bra is available for 113 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. Live The Process Jet bra

The Live The Process Jet bra (Image via Live The Process)

This fashion-forward sports bra is dressed in a cool burgundy colorway with a fashionable design that allows the bra to be comfortably styled as a casual or streetwear outfit. The cap sleeves and snug design offer coverage and comfort, with the twisted back adding a fashionable allure to the design.

This stylish sports bra silhouette is perfect for a long day at the gym and a casual hangout with friends when styled with baggy jeans or Palazzo trousers. They are available on the brand's website for 128 US dollars.

3. Girlfriend Collective "Blood Orange" Racerback bra

The Girlfriend Collective "Blood Orange" Racerback bra (Image via Girlfriend Collective)

The Girlfriend Collective brand has become synonymous with uniquely designed and quality athleisure apparel, and this sports bra in an orange colorway is a testament to that. The best-selling bra features a longline design to ensure full coverage and comfort.

The Paloma was designed for low-intensity workouts and can also double as a fashionable top. This product is made from 79% recycled plastic bottles and has a UPF 45+ rating for protection against harmful ultraviolet rays.

The scoop neck design lends a fashionable appeal, while the built-in support band ensures snugness. This colorful athleisure apparel is available for 18 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. Nike Swoosh Medium Support padded sports bra

The Nike Swoosh Medium Support padded sports bra (Image via Nike)

Nike sports bras have been serving female athletes for years. The sweat-wicking material of the swoosh bra, enhanced by the Nike Dri-Fit, repels excess sweat. It is also adaptive and quickly recovers its shape to provide adequate comfort for the wearer.

The cropped, rugged orange colorway and design of the bra enhance its versatility, making it suitable for casual outfits. This high-tech bra is available for 40 US dollars on Nike's website.

5. The Alo Wild Thing sports bra

The Alo Wild Thing sports bra (Image via Alo)

The Alo brand offers a wide range of sports bras, and the Wild Thing is a bestseller for good reason. The Wild Thing bra is made from signature compression fabric, perfect for sculpting, and ensures support during high performance.

This impressive sports bra from Alo combines the winning qualities of a crop top and a bra with a cute ruching down the front and a waist-skimming crop. The fabric is breathable, soft, and designed with a four-way stretch for a snug fit.

The black/grey colorway and minimalist style make it possible to style it with just about anything. The sports bra sells for 68 US dollars on the brand's website.

Sports bras are essential for exercise and vigorous training, and reputable brands have created high-performance products to suit individualistic needs. Shop any of the above-mentioned sports bras before they sell out!