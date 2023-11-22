5 best Nike canvas shoes for aesthetic look in 2023

Nike canvas shoes have become go-to sneakers for many due to their comfort and versatility. They are made from canvas and usually come with rubber, leather, or fiber soles. These types of footwear are desirable because they are lightweight, comfortable, and can be paired with a wide range of outfits.

The Nike brand is always one step ahead of other shoe brands with their innovative designs and high-tech canvas sneakers. Over the years, the Oregon-based brand has created a range of canvas sneakers that are easy to wear and customizable, allowing sneakerheads to pick the pair that best suits their style. Nike canvas shoes are handmade and are epitomes of quality craftsmanship.

Best Nike canvas shoes to avail in 2023

1. The Air Max 90 Recycled Canvas sneakers

The Air Max 90 Recycled Canvas sneakers (Image via Nike)

This silhouette is made from canvas that is crafted from recycled yarn. The sneakers are dressed in a Vast Grey, Blue White, and Volt Celestine color scheme. Additionally, the design includes the Flyleather Swooshes, a neon green translucent unit on the sole, and a white midsole. The baby blue outsole extends towards the shoe's upper in an artful arc, creating a colorful contrast against the predominantly grey upper area.

The shoes sell for 147 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. The SB Chron 2 Canvas

The SB Chron 2 Canvas (Image via Nike)

The newest member of the Chron family comes in a white and black colorway and features a revamped design with a reshaped collar and heel different from its predecessors. The upper canvas material is breathable and flexible, while the foam on the midsole is made to cushion every step.

The design uses a vulcanized construction to fuse the sole to the upper. At the same time, the extended-toe bumper enhances durability. The brand logo in cool black against the brilliant white on the upper creates a distinct contrast.

These canvas sneakers sell for 65 US Dollars on the brand's website.

3. The Blazer Low '77 By You

The Blazer Low '77 By You (Image via Nike)

This sneaker design is a fan favorite due to its simple and elegant style. The shoe's upper combines leather, suede, and canvas for a gorgeous look and texture. The Swoosh logo is set in brilliant yellow and extends to the matching heel tab. The brand name is also set in black on the tongue, and the inside of the shoes contains the brand logo.

These shoes are customizable and sell for 150 US Dollars on the brand's website.

4. Air Force 1 Low by Genesis

The Air Force 1 Low by Genesis (Image via Nike)

Originally designed for performance hoops, these black and green sneakers are loved for their street-style aesthetic, creating a perfect fusion of both worlds. The air cushioning delivers lasting comfort, and the rubber soles with heritage hoops pivot circle add comfort and durability.

Additionally, the low-cut padded collar looks great and feels even better against to wear while adding a classic feel to the silhouette. The overall tough stitching, pristine materials, and capsule design make the sneakers impossible to overlook. These sell for 163.66 US Dollars on the brand’s website.

5. Air Max 95 Unlocked by You

The Air Max 95 Unlocked by You (Image via Nike)

Saving the best for last, this eye-catching silhouette features a woven material and a mix of brilliant blue, navy blue, peach, and orange colors on the upper. The soles are chunky and feature a bright red and peach translucent air unit.

The upper draws inspiration from the human body, with the midsole representing the spine, the graduated panels representing the muscles, and the laces being likened to the ribs. The visible Air cushioning on the heel and forefoot provides overall comfort for the foot.

Shop these impressive shoes for 215 US Dollars on the brand's website.

Canvas sneakers are wardrobe staples due to how fashionable and practical they are. Shop these stylish sneakers from the shoe giant before they get sold out.