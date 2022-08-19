4 best all-white sneakers to buy from top brands

All-white sneakers have always been the most valuable addition to the collection of sneakerheads. Putting on a new pair of Triple Whites can instantly make you feel like a million dollars, and there are only a few things in the sneaker sphere that can rival a box-fresh pair of all-white kicks.

The all-white shoes, just like their all-black cousins, are a staple for wardrobes across the globe. So, for any sneakerhead looking to purchase a new pair of triple white shoes, here's a list of the top four all-white shoes from multiple sneaker brands.

Top 4 most iconic all-white sneakers to buy in 2022

1) Nike Air Force 1 Triple White

Nike Air Force 1 Triple White (Image via Nike)

The word iconic may get thrown around a lot these days, but it stands up to its meaning when it comes to the Nike Air Force 1 Triple White colorway. The classic all-white low-top silhouette was designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982 and has ever since been an essential part of the sneaker sphere.

The sneaker has been in the market for almost 40 years, and the Swoosh label is still rolling out new iterations for the shoe.

This year, Nike decided to upgrade the Triple White for the occasion of Air Force 1's 40th anniversary. The colorway, dubbed Fresh, was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, on July 15, 2022, for a retail price of $140, which is what the Triple White AF1s cost these days.

2) Yeezy 350 V2 Bone

Sneaker News @SneakerNews ICYMI: The Yeezy 350 v2 'Bone' hits adidas and YEEZY SUPPLY on March 21st, ICYMI: The Yeezy 350 v2 'Bone' hits adidas and YEEZY SUPPLY on March 21st, https://t.co/RyhDwIOTsM

Ye, popularly known as Kanye West, is known for his impeccable sneaker line, Yeezy. For 2022, one can't help but include his footwear in the list.

The most iconic shoe silhouette from Ye's Yeezy line is the Yeezy BOOST 350 v2, recently released in the triple white Bone colorway.

The pair features a triple white primeknit upper, reminiscent of the 2017 triple white option. The latest colorway, Bone, covers the sneakers' Primeknit uppers, laces, ridge-laden midsole, and everything else into a bone-like hue.

The lateral side, as usual, features a semi-translucent stripe, interrupting the otherwise uniform look. The base of the shoes features a sem-translucent sole with a BOOST technology to complete the design.

The pair was initially released on March 21, 2022, for a retail price of $230. It was later restocked on June 20, 3033.

3) Adidas UltraBOOST Cloud White

Adidas UltraBOOST Cloud White (Image via Adidas)

One of the most iconic silhouettes from the German sportswear giant, Adidas, the Ultraboost also received a Triple White iteration. The silhouette caused a frenzy amongst sneakerheads, thanks to celebrities like Kanye West, now known as Ye, being spotted wearing a pair in circa May 2015.

The sneaker world experienced a seismic shift in 2015 with the release of Adidas UltraBOOST in triple white.

After a very successful debut, the Three Stripes brand continued the tradition with a matching Triple White iteration release in June 2022.

The all-white shoes come constructed from recycled plastic by the Parley for the Oceans label. The shoes' upper features a white-hued primeknit upper construction, which is matched by heel counts and cages. Black Rubber Outsoles features an innovative BOOST technology.

The triple white-reminiscent all-white sneakers, dubbed the UltraBOOST DNA 5.0 Cloud White, were released on June 16, 2022, for a retail price of $190.

4) FILA Disruptors II

Trish💜Taehyung @TrishGr15182185 @fila_korea @BTS_twt Go #Fila Go #BTS_twt My hubby bought me a pair of Fila Disruptors 2's for christmas and I love them and him for buying them for me they are so comfortable @fila_korea @BTS_twt Go #Fila Go #BTS_twt My hubby bought me a pair of Fila Disruptors 2's for christmas and I love them and him for buying them for me they are so comfortable https://t.co/quF8Znqzol

The shoe is perfect for those who can't give up the chunky-sole trend. The gargantuan platform shoes, which have a sole with chainsaw-like teeth, and can be recognized from afar, are the FILA Disruptors. The brand has also released an updated version, dubbed the FILA Disruptors II.

The all-white pair, which competes with the Balenciaga Triple S, became a trend as soon as it was launched. So much so that FILA had to renew it despite mixed reviews from consumers.

During its launch in 2018, it was called the sneaker of the year by the media outlets Footwear News and GQ, and the brand continues to release new iterations.

The all-white pair comes in both men's and women's sizes. Under the silhouette, the shoe comes in a variety of choices, including the Wedge, which can be availed for $108, Wedge Paten, which can be availed for $118, Premium, which can be availed for $68, Exp X Barneys, which can be availed for $150, and more.

