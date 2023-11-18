5 best athleisure brands for winter 2023

Athleisure wear is the innovative mix of athletic wear and leisurely wear. Before celebrities like Paris Hilton made athleisure wear go viral, most people only saw such outfits as belonging to the gym or field. These streetwear clothes are desirable because they can be worn as workout clothes, pajamas, for running errands, or as casual outfits. This streetwear category is versatile and a perfect fusion of function and fashion.

Many fashion labels have delved into creating an array of athleisure wear, churning out this streetwear brand in amazing designs and colors. Many brands, from Lululemon to Aviator Nation, are available to serve your athleisure needs.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best athleisure brands to get you through the winter.

Best Athleisure brands with top-notch products for winter 2023

1. Calvin Klein—Standard Fleece Crewneck sweatshirt

The Calvin Klein Standard Fleece Crewneck sweatshirt (Image via Calvin Klein)

The Calvin Klein brand has established itself as a brand to look out for when it comes to trendy, quality, and uniquely crafted wear. The lifestyle brand has become a household name due to the number of high-profile campaigns and celebrity influence. The brand has also endeared itself to the world because of its impressive range of genderless athleisure wear, enhancing the versatility of its products.

The crewneck is the epitome of understated elegance with minimal styling and a cool brown color. The cozy cotton knit material enhances the plush feel of the material and is just perfect for the coming winter. The col fit is cut in a relaxed fit with a large V stitch, and the brand logo sits comfortably on the left cuff.

This laid-back shirt sells for $33.09 on the brand's official website.

2. Girlfriend Collective—black compressive high-rise leggings

The Girlfriend Collective black compressive high-rise leggings (Image via Girlfriend Collective)

Girlfriend Collective is known for eco-friendly products, inclusivity, and sustainable fashion. The ethical brand has multiple inseam length options and takes sizing from XXS to 6XL very seriously.

The high-rise leggings are designed to accommodate a four-way stretch and also feature a compressive fabric made from recycled water bottles. The leggings are great for workouts because they are made from sweat-wicking and squat-proof material to get the wearer through high-impact activities.

The high-rise2 leggings are available for $78 on the brand's official website.

3. Alder Apparel—Go Far Fleece

The Alder Apparel Go Far Fleece (Image via Alder Apparel)

The female-founded brand is synonymous with colorful apparel for outdoor and physical activities. The ethically-inclined brand is driven by diversity, inclusivity, and environmental sustainability. Another great thing about the brand is the extra information about the process of making their clothes and the factories where they are produced.

The Fleece jacket features stretchy ribbed cuffs, and it is fitted with five pockets for endless storage. Made within the Global recycling standard, the jacket is eco-friendly, fashionable, and eye-catching in a forest green colorway.

The Go Far Fleece jacket is available for $168 on the brand's official website.

4. Splits 59—Fox TechFlex jacket

The Splits 59 Fox TechFlex jacket (Image via Splits 59)

This brand is the go-to choice for assortments of a wide range of athleisure wear, from bold and edgy to understated and minimal. The TechFlex jacket comes in a bold blood orange and stone colorway accented by white stripes on the sleeves and black lines on the front. The design is retro-inspired, featuring two side-zip pockets for adequate storage.

Shop this luxurious-looking jacket for $145 on the brand's official website.

5. LuluLemon—Ready to Rulu high-rise joggers

The LuluLemon Ready to Rulu high-rise joggers (Image via LuluLemon)

LuluLemon has gathered a cult following because of its colorful and vast collection of ready-to-wear yoga pants and athleisure wear. Its high-rise joggers are dressed in camo-inspired black and grey hue. They are made with sweat-wicking material to ensure warmth during the winter. They feature an interior card sleeve and a drawcord for extra smugness.

The comfortable high-rise joggers sell for $108 on the brand's official website.

Its now sweater weather and comfortable and cute fashion is in. Shoppers interested in the winter must-haves mentioned above should grab them before they get sold out!