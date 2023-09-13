Lululemon Fall 2023 collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Lululemon is about to stock a new winter collection to broaden its casual clothing lines. The brand has highlighted comfort and durability together in the capsule collection, which will be available for both men and women.

Keeping the athletic aesthetics on, Lululemon has created the casual section with puffer jackets, shorts, flared pants, and many more. This new collection will enrich the pre-existing casual section with the wrap skirt, tailored pants, jackets, and many other items.

Having a dark shade penchant, Lululemon brings the collection in all black, and its affordable and pocket-friendly silhouette can be purchased for $58.

Lululemon's latest winter capsule boasts technical prowess infused with a casual silhouette

Lululemon has been a sportswear staple since its inception and by adding the casual section to the shopping categories, the brand has catered to other sections as well.

The brand's casual line is made up of a sizable selection of uniformly toned clothing that aligns with sports aesthetics, with pop-up colors serving as a symbol of their versatility and cutting-edge textile technology.

Among the collection, the Glyde 2-in-1 adaptable jacket is a distinctive piece made for highly fashion enthusiasts. The twill fabric silhouette in two countered jackets brings the flexibility to style in different ways.

The Glyde 2-in-1 jacket comes in a two-compartment design where the upper one is etched with a zip and the bottom is adorned with buttons in a stealth design. Just by snapping the bottom part, one can create a cropped jacket with the upper part.

The cotton and polyester mixing silhouette, which is waterproof and windproof, comes in two colorways: black and dark forest. The jacket is available for $198.

Another attention-grabbing piece from the women's section is the A-structured wrap skirt in a soft silhouette. Elastane and polyester featured in this wrap skirt fall in the mid-length category and its zipped closer pocket is etched at the front part.

The collection contains a waistband that is only available in black and is soft to the skin thanks to the lycra and nulu fabric combination. It is available for $198.

Featured by Lululemon trainer Akin Akman, the menswear gets extra attention to its casual fit and lightweight outfit. The twill utility jacket brings effortless aesthetics in two colorways - black and espresso.

With two chest pockets, the simple design of the jacket has a button lock closure. As per Lululemon's stylist, this outfit is perfect for an evening stroll and a dinner date. One can pair it with denim or a cool sneaker to bring a more casual sporty feel and it is available for $168.

The steady-state half-zip sweatshirt, however, brings seven colorways in masculine aesthetics. Crafted with simple aesthetics, this sweatshirt has a thick hemline and a high-neck collar. One can purchase it for $128.

Apart from these, the collection brings several other pieces for both men and women. It can be said that the brand has focused on comfort with its oversized silhouette, stability, and highly advanced technology as it can protect from water and wind. The collection is live now and one can purchase them from the Lululemon store.