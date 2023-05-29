"This is not a serious country anymore": Lululemon employees fired for calling police scandal explained amid mass online outrage

Two former employees of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon claimed that they were fired from their job earlier in May for reporting a store robbery to the police, which was against the store’s policy. The branch of the retailer, situated in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, came under fire following the allegations.

The two employees, Rachel Rogers and Jennifer Ferguson, spoke to local outlets and told them that they were laid off from their jobs two weeks after the shoplifting incident because, according to their company’s policy, staff should not intervene in robberies. Rachel said they did not really feel protected at the time and could not figure out what else to do.

Phillip Oliver-Holz (Alpha Male) @ThePhillipHolz BOYCOTT: Two Lululemon employees were FIRED for chasing after shoplifters and calling the police on them in Atlanta.



Lululemon said it has a zero-tolerance policy for pursuing shoplifters at their stores.



Luckily the police were able to track down the robbers, who were later… BOYCOTT: Two Lululemon employees were FIRED for chasing after shoplifters and calling the police on them in Atlanta.Lululemon said it has a zero-tolerance policy for pursuing shoplifters at their stores.Luckily the police were able to track down the robbers, who were later… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨BOYCOTT: Two Lululemon employees were FIRED for chasing after shoplifters and calling the police on them in Atlanta.Lululemon said it has a zero-tolerance policy for pursuing shoplifters at their stores.Luckily the police were able to track down the robbers, who were later… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uSYXKjDTdb

As it happens, the internet was furious at the store for implementing such policies that allow lawlessness and endanger their employees' safety. Many claimed that Lululemon was enabling theft, and some even called for a boycott.

One Twitter user, @iamyesyouareno, shared the clip and wrote that the company probably fired the employees out of fear that they would be called racist since the two shoplifters seen in the video were Black. The user added that the United States was no more a serious country.

iamyesyouareno @iamyesyouareno Two employees were fired for calling the cops on shoplifters because it’s “against company policy”. Probably out of fear of being accused of racism.



This is not a serious country anymore. Two employees were fired for calling the cops on shoplifters because it’s “against company policy”. Probably out of fear of being accused of racism. This is not a serious country anymore. https://t.co/LHlApOLbXg

The Lululemon store in Georgia was looted multiple times last month

In the viral video, two thieves were seen bursting into the store and grabbing as many items as they could before they were confronted by one of the employees. Jennifer told them that they could not march back out. As per reports, the thieves had looted the store multiple times in April.

After the thieves escaped the store, former assistant manager Jennifer Ferguson and another employee Rachel Rogers contacted the Gwinnett Police Department to report the robbery. Jennifer said:

"We are not supposed to get in the way. You kind of clear path for whatever they’re going to do. And then, after it’s over, you scan a QR code. And that’s that. We’ve been told not to put it in any notes, because that might scare other people. We’re not supposed to call the police, not really supposed to talk about it."

🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 @Travis_in_Flint



A Lululemon in Atlanta was being robbed, and after being robbed multiple times already recently the Manager and an employee decided to follow them and get their license plat and call the police. Thanks to… Only in America: Two employees fired for calling the police on thieves.A Lululemon in Atlanta was being robbed, and after being robbed multiple times already recently the Manager and an employee decided to follow them and get their license plat and call the police. Thanks to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Only in America: Two employees fired for calling the police on thieves. A Lululemon in Atlanta was being robbed, and after being robbed multiple times already recently the Manager and an employee decided to follow them and get their license plat and call the police. Thanks to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GMhY5knYW5

Both Rachel and Jennifer said that the regional officials of Lululemon fired them over a Zoom call. They told the outlets that they were struggling financially due to the sudden firing and hoped that the company would consider changing their “zero tolerance” policy regarding robbery or shoplifting.

Lululemon faces mass outrage after firing two employees

Several people claimed that the company probably has this policy so that they get insurance money after a burglary or a theft. Meanwhile, other Twitter users said that firing the employees was unnecessary.

Some people even pointed out that Lululemon's policy put their in-store employees exposed to being accosted, and now that it has become news, thieves will easily target the store because they know that nobody would report them. A few also noted that this incident will make customers feel unsafe while shopping at the store next time.

Zvonimir Siljkovic @Zsiljkovic1 @ThePhillipHolz Lululemon’s theft policy is a danger to public safety actively encouraging lawlessness and putting employee safety at risk by encouraging in-store theft. @ThePhillipHolz Lululemon’s theft policy is a danger to public safety actively encouraging lawlessness and putting employee safety at risk by encouraging in-store theft.

Dungeon Bawler @DungeonBawler @AmiriKing Odd choice to terminate employees for simply reporting the incident to the police. Not at all suspicious. - Let your expensive inventory go stale at a loss in a trainwreck economy, or hire professional thieves to regularly hijack it and take an insurance payout. They decided. @AmiriKing Odd choice to terminate employees for simply reporting the incident to the police. Not at all suspicious. - Let your expensive inventory go stale at a loss in a trainwreck economy, or hire professional thieves to regularly hijack it and take an insurance payout. They decided.

KCnLA @KCnLA @ThePhillipHolz The company’s policy puts every employee at risk of being accosted or worse by thieves who now know the store is an open target. @ThePhillipHolz The company’s policy puts every employee at risk of being accosted or worse by thieves who now know the store is an open target.

🇺🇸 @TheBourbonette @AmiriKing How can any woman ever feel safe shopping in their stores ever again? @AmiriKing How can any woman ever feel safe shopping in their stores ever again?

James Adams @asphaltelitist @AmiriKing Lululemon executive team needs to be fired and these 2 store employees to take thier position. 1. They actually care about employee safety. And NO, letting thieves run rampent does not make your store safer. The opposite, it will eventually cause employees physical harm. 2. They… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @AmiriKing Lululemon executive team needs to be fired and these 2 store employees to take thier position. 1. They actually care about employee safety. And NO, letting thieves run rampent does not make your store safer. The opposite, it will eventually cause employees physical harm. 2. They… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

JimmyRay @TheFootFaultGuy @AmiriKing I hope these two women are hired at a better place after this…. #ClownWorld @AmiriKing I hope these two women are hired at a better place after this…. #ClownWorld

On the other hand, a few people argued that many companies have this policy of not intervening when a shop is being stolen or robbed. Because they don't want their employees to chase after the robbers and be shot or attacked in return. It would have also made the families of the employees sue the company.

GBPackersPrincess👑 @lowkeyliving_ @ThePhillipHolz It’s weird but… A lot of companies have a policy like that. You see it a lot in restaurants at least* because they don’t want you chasing someone into the parking lot… Who may pull a gun on you, a knife, or harm you in some way. Firing them is a little OD though. @ThePhillipHolz It’s weird but… A lot of companies have a policy like that. You see it a lot in restaurants at least* because they don’t want you chasing someone into the parking lot… Who may pull a gun on you, a knife, or harm you in some way. Firing them is a little OD though.

Amber | Friendly But Dangerous @advocateofstuff @ThePhillipHolz This policy is actually common in many retail stores due to the danger it puts employees in. If this had ended badly it’s highly likely families would have sued. Let’s keep the focus on the real problem here…the thieves. @ThePhillipHolz This policy is actually common in many retail stores due to the danger it puts employees in. If this had ended badly it’s highly likely families would have sued. Let’s keep the focus on the real problem here…the thieves.

JULIA @LIASWEET18 @ThePhillipHolz Because if these two women get hurt or killed, the families sue Lululemon and get millions. After a robbery, Lululemon can file a profit loss and get a tax write off for the stolen goods. I have a zero tolerance policy with my business as well. It’s not worth your life. @ThePhillipHolz Because if these two women get hurt or killed, the families sue Lululemon and get millions. After a robbery, Lululemon can file a profit loss and get a tax write off for the stolen goods. I have a zero tolerance policy with my business as well. It’s not worth your life.

One user, @mrthinkdaddy, explained that a murder happened in one of Lululemon's stores a few years ago. Since then, the company does not engage in any conflict in the fear that it might end up in another murder.

However, the user also reasoned that the employees should not have been fired in this case but should have been provided with a back story of why the store has this policy.

Think @mrthinkdaddy @AmiriKing Lululemon had a murder happen in a store a few years ago. Since then they don’t want any conflict incase it ends up in another murder. I don’t think they should have been fired in this case but just some back story in why Lululemon asks employees to stay out of the way. @AmiriKing Lululemon had a murder happen in a store a few years ago. Since then they don’t want any conflict incase it ends up in another murder. I don’t think they should have been fired in this case but just some back story in why Lululemon asks employees to stay out of the way.

As of yet, Lululemon has not made any comments regarding the recent issue with firing the two employees or the company's policy about theft and robberies.

Poll : 0 votes