"This is not a serious country anymore": Lululemon employees fired for calling police scandal explained amid mass online outrage

Two former employees of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon claimed that they were fired from their job earlier in May for reporting a store robbery to the police, which was against the store’s policy. The branch of the retailer, situated in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, came under fire following the allegations.
The two employees, Rachel Rogers and Jennifer Ferguson, spoke to local outlets and told them that they were laid off from their jobs two weeks after the shoplifting incident because, according to their company’s policy, staff should not intervene in robberies. Rachel said they did not really feel protected at the time and could not figure out what else to do.
As it happens, the internet was furious at the store for implementing such policies that allow lawlessness and endanger their employees' safety. Many claimed that Lululemon was enabling theft, and some even called for a boycott.
One Twitter user, @iamyesyouareno, shared the clip and wrote that the company probably fired the employees out of fear that they would be called racist since the two shoplifters seen in the video were Black. The user added that the United States was no more a serious country.
The Lululemon store in Georgia was looted multiple times last month
In the viral video, two thieves were seen bursting into the store and grabbing as many items as they could before they were confronted by one of the employees. Jennifer told them that they could not march back out. As per reports, the thieves had looted the store multiple times in April.
After the thieves escaped the store, former assistant manager Jennifer Ferguson and another employee Rachel Rogers contacted the Gwinnett Police Department to report the robbery. Jennifer said:
"We are not supposed to get in the way. You kind of clear path for whatever they’re going to do. And then, after it’s over, you scan a QR code. And that’s that. We’ve been told not to put it in any notes, because that might scare other people. We’re not supposed to call the police, not really supposed to talk about it."
Both Rachel and Jennifer said that the regional officials of Lululemon fired them over a Zoom call. They told the outlets that they were struggling financially due to the sudden firing and hoped that the company would consider changing their “zero tolerance” policy regarding robbery or shoplifting.
Lululemon faces mass outrage after firing two employees
Several people claimed that the company probably has this policy so that they get insurance money after a burglary or a theft. Meanwhile, other Twitter users said that firing the employees was unnecessary.
Some people even pointed out that Lululemon's policy put their in-store employees exposed to being accosted, and now that it has become news, thieves will easily target the store because they know that nobody would report them. A few also noted that this incident will make customers feel unsafe while shopping at the store next time.
On the other hand, a few people argued that many companies have this policy of not intervening when a shop is being stolen or robbed. Because they don't want their employees to chase after the robbers and be shot or attacked in return. It would have also made the families of the employees sue the company.
One user, @mrthinkdaddy, explained that a murder happened in one of Lululemon's stores a few years ago. Since then, the company does not engage in any conflict in the fear that it might end up in another murder.
However, the user also reasoned that the employees should not have been fired in this case but should have been provided with a back story of why the store has this policy.
As of yet, Lululemon has not made any comments regarding the recent issue with firing the two employees or the company's policy about theft and robberies.