WATCH: Video shows $2M smash-and-grab robbery at New York’s Facets Jewelry

A team of masked robbers broke into a high-end jewelry store in New York at 5 p.m. on Sunday and plundered it. The daring heist lasted only 38 seconds, according to witnesses.

According to authorities, employees and customers were still inside Facets Jewelry in Park Slope, Brooklyn, when three thieves barged in and threatened to shoot an employee before smashing glass display cases with hammers. Police said that they stole jewelry and gems worth $2 million.

A Tiktok video posted by Facets Fine Jewelry shows a trio of masked thieves entering the store and smashing the cases. While one of them can be seen smashing a display case, the other two men quickly grab the jewelry and put it in big black bags.

The smash-and-grab lasted less than a minute, according to witnesses. More than two full cases of diamond engagement rings were stolen by the robbers. Regarding the damage incurred, New York shop owner Irina Sulay told the NY Post:

"They took two and a half full cases of diamond engagement rings, newer pieces we’ve designed in-house, and pieces we’ve collected — Art Deco and Edwardian rings."

New York shop owner describes heist as "scary" and shocking

The recent heist in a quiet Brooklyn neighborhood has shocked the owner of the shop, as well as the employees who were all present in the store when it took place. According to witnesses, the entire robbery only lasted for less than a minute but was very "scary."

Facets Jewelry owner Irina Sulay spoke to The NY Post after the incident and said:

"I am shocked. Honestly, it’s very scary. I couldn’t even talk yesterday. I was hyperventilating, crying, sobbing, and shaking...They knew exactly what cases to take from. They only took the big-ticket items."

Sulay was reportedly assisting a customer with her purchase when the robbers entered and started looting the store. Regarding the thieves, she further said:

"I always like to give people the benefit of the doubt. It’s difficult. You try not to racially profile anyone and not be judgmental or discriminatory...the guy reaches into his pocket and pulls out a hammer — I didn’t even understand how a hammer could fit in there — and he says, ‘And this is how you use a hammer.’ He smashed three of our main displays."

When one of the employees of the New York store tried to hand a phone to Irina Sulay, the robbers allegedly threatened to shoot them, though they never took out a gun. No one was injured in the incident. New York Police are yet to arrest any suspects.

