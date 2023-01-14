WATCH: Video shows Chicago-area thieves breaking into car dealership and stealing luxury vehicles

A group of about 10 thieves broke into a car dealership in the Chicago area and reportedly stole six luxury vehicles. The same has been confirmed by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects stealing the vehicles.

According to the Chicago car dealership’s manager, they have made significant changes after the high-end vehicles were stolen by a group of thieves. CBS News reported that all of the men were wearing masks as they entered the dealership. The heist went on for several minutes before the thieves got out and fled the scene. The responding officers reached the car dealership after the masked men left.

The thieves allegedly jumped out of a sports-utility vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of the Exclusive AutoHaus at 1600 S. Roselle Rd. Surveillance footage capturing the suspects has been released online. The masked men were seen breaking the glass of the Chicago dealership and then walking in to steal the expensive vehicles.

Thieves found a box with the keys to the vehicles at Chicago car dealership

Many high-end vehicles were reported stolen from a northwestern suburban dealership in Chicago this week. The Exclusive AutoHaus manager told CBS Chicago:

“I was surprised, and scared at the same time, of that many people showing up to a dealership in the middle of the night. They look young. They do look young to me.”

He further added:

“I used to think that nothing like that would happen around here, but you know, this completely proved us wrong.”

The manager refused to reveal his identity but provided surveillance footage that captured the heist in the car dealership. The dealership’s owner spoke to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office about the incident and said that the thieves found a box with the keys to the vehicles. According to the owner, the suspects stole six luxury vehicles, however, the exact amount lost has not been revealed as of now.

According to FOX Chicago, the thieves came out of an SUV at around 2.04 am local time on Monday. They initially tried to open the door of the dealership by lifting it. They later began breaking the glass in the garage using a brick. This was when the burglar alarms in the garage went off. The thieves had come out by 2.07 am and left the area.

The owners were disappointed since the police arrived much after the alarm went off. The manager told CBS Chicago:

“It’s getting frustrating every single day, because knowing small business owners are not safe.”

He further added:

“They’re still part of the economy, employing people, paying people, running some portion of the economy, not saying it’s a huge portion, but at the same time, how are they safe to do business in their state because crime is getting out of hand. Crime is going up. It worries me. What are we doing? How can we make sure we are all protected.”

The car dealership’s owner denied knowing anybody captured on the surveillance footage

The manager mentioned that it was highly unlikely that a former employee could be behind the heist as it was a close-knit family-owned business. The owner, who wished to remain anonymous told CBS 2:

“We don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to say. I have no words for this. They came at night, nobody was here. It doesn’t make sense, but during the day while we’re here, they’re still coming here with guns and stuff—I mean, I don’t want myself and these guys to be in front of these people.”

The owner claimed that he did not know the thieves and did not recall seeing them before in the garage. He mentioned that he immigrated to Chicago and set up this business around 8 years ago from scratch.

The car dealership's owner claimed that he did not know the perpetrators. (Image via Twitter)

The manager gave a list of the vehicles that the thieves stole. The list, as per FOX Chicago, includes two blue 2017 Audi Q7s, a blue 2014 Audi S7, a white 2019 Mercedes Benz E300, a blue 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS 450, and a black 2014 Maserati Ghibli.

Authorities later recovered the blue 2014 Audi S7 which was abandoned. Investigators took the car in and are currently investigating it for further evidence. No one has been taken into custody as of now. Police have urged anyone with any information to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Police.

