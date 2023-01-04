Keris Riebel GoFundMe raises over $47,000 as Ohio Dollar Tree employee is killed with machete in brutal attack

On January 1, 22-year-old Keris Riebel was murdered by a man brandishing a machete at a Dollar Tree store in Ohio. The accused killer was arrested several blocks away from the store.

According to investigators, the man, who was later identified as Bethel M. Bekele, entered the Dollar Tree store while Riebel was working and struck her several times with a machete. He has been charged with murder, and police believe this will be followed by other charges.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Keris Riebel's husband's family to raise funds for her burial and the family's grief counseling sessions. According to the GoFundMe page organized by Amber Geiser, the Riebels were newlyweds. The 22-year-old had just graduated with a bachelor's degree in Human Resources before her brutal death.

The GoFundMe page read:

"Jordan and Keris were newlyweds who had a bright future ahead of them. Anyone who met the two could see how much love and adoration they had for each other. As a young couple life insurance was not on their minds, and Jordan is left with the expense of the funeral and burial along with lost wages for taking time off work to grieve."

It continued:

"Keris was a beautiful soul and anyone who met her would say how sweet and kind she was. Keris just graduated with her bachelors degree in Human Resources and was looking forward to starting her career. Jordan and Keris were also looking forward to having children and most recently a puppy and starting their new lives together."

Pedro L. Gonzalez @emeriticus On New Year’s Day, Bethel Bekele entered a Dollar Tree with a machete, approached Keris Riebel while she was working, and hacked her to death. Police don’t have a motive and, for some odd reason, this isn’t a national story.



I’m posting the family’s memorial fundraiser below. On New Year’s Day, Bethel Bekele entered a Dollar Tree with a machete, approached Keris Riebel while she was working, and hacked her to death. Police don’t have a motive and, for some odd reason, this isn’t a national story. I’m posting the family’s memorial fundraiser below. https://t.co/4G1ZsxVtL4

As of Tuesday, Keris Riebel's fundraiser collected over $60,000 from more than a thousand individuals.

Keris Riebel's death is currently being investigated by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit

In a terrifying attack on Sunday, 22-year-old Keris Riebel was killed while working at a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. According to People, the police received a call at 4.25 pm about a machete-wielding man who had struck an employee.

However, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Bethel M. Bekele, had already left the store by the time law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. He was later arrested by an additional unit of the Wyandot County EMS. According to police, Keris Riebel's killer was found in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the crime scene. The murder case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit.

The motive behind the brutal killing is still unknown. Detectives are trying to figure out if the victim had any sort of relationship with Bethel M. Bekele, who has been booked at the Wyandot County Jail.

