“I fear for you”: NYC machete attack suspect Trevor Bickford wrote a chilling manifesto

On December 31, 2022, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, a resident of Wells, Maine, was apprehended after an unprovoked attack left three NYPD officers injured. The officers were attacked by a machete.

Authorities described Trevor Bickford as a proponent of pro-jihadist movements. They also found a handwritten note in his backpack that resembled a suicide mission manifesto. Police further found other religious paraphernalia and $200 in the assailant's belongings.

A police source cited by the New York Post revealed the contents of the note, addressed to his family. Part of the disturbing letter addressed to his brother read:

“To [my brother] Travis. Of anyone I’ve known who I have felt is closest to faith — it’s you. Of anyone I’ve ever wanted to accept Islam with me — it’s you. Please repent to Allah and accept Islam. I fear for you."

Trevor Bickford was obsessed with jihadist movements after the death of his father

A police source told reporters that they suspect American extremist Trevor Bickford became singularly obsessed with Islamic militant activity after the death of his father. Bickford's father died of an overdose in 2018.

Trevor Bickford, a recent high school graduate from Wells, Maine, reportedly traveled to New York on Thursday, December 29, on an Amtrak. Two days later, armed with a machete, Bickford approached the police officers just outside the checkpoints in Times Square.

He then struck them multiple times before he was shot in the shoulder. The injured officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital to be treated for their wounds and are expected to recover.

Following Bickford's arrest, authorities found a note addressing his family, including his mother and brother. The note pleaded with them to repent for their sins and accept Allah as their savior. Part of the note addressing the assailant's mother read:

“To my family — specifically, mother — I’m sorry for not having been a good enough son.”

The note continued:

“I fear greatly that you will not repent to Allah. And therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out to the hellfire.”

Authorities said the suspect’s name was reportedly found on a federal database for often posting pro-jihadist ideology on his social media. They added that Bickford stayed at the Bowery Mission in Manhattan after arriving from his home state of Maine.

Officials continued to say that Bickford was flagged on the federal database after a relative reported him for his fervent obsessions with radical Islamic movements. Federal agents interviewed the suspects weeks before he carried out the New Year’s eve attack on the officers.

One of the officers injured at the scene reportedly sustained a fractured skull and a large laceration. Two other officers were treated for bad cuts. Officials said that they are all expected to recover.

Trevor Bickford remains in police custody while authorities investigate the case.

