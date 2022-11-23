A mass shooting incident took place late at night on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. Police have reportedly confirmed multiple fatalities in the incident. Many have been wounded and injured as well.

As per authorities, a 911 call about the shooting was made around 10:12 pm local time on Tuesday. In response to the distress call, approximately 40 emergency vehicles reached the scene of the crime, which was a Walmart store on Battlefield Boulevard.

Michelle Wolf @MichelleWolfTV #BREAKING Chesapeake police confirm they responded to the Sam’s Circle Walmart for an active shooter. Multiple people have died and multiple people are injured. @WAVY_News #BREAKING Chesapeake police confirm they responded to the Sam’s Circle Walmart for an active shooter. Multiple people have died and multiple people are injured. @WAVY_News https://t.co/wF6faU4swL

The shooting marks the second such high-profile case reported in the country over the last two days. On Sunday, a similar incident took place at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Police confirm that the fatalities of the Walmart mass shooting include the gunman

While authorities have yet to release a specific count of the people killed in the shooting, at the time of writing this article, there were reportedly fewer than 10 deaths. In an official tweet, the Chesapeake police confirmed that the gunman was among the deceased.

Many of the injured victims were taken to the Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia.

City of Chesapeake @AboutChesapeake Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so.

In a news conference, Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department, stated that by the time the emergency vehicles reached the Walmart store, the shooting had stopped:

“Over the course of the next 30-40 minutes, we were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties.”

Police have not yet concluded whether the Walmart gunman died by suicide, or was shot by someone else in the store. During the conference, Kosinski also said that responding officers did not need to open fire, as per his knowledge.

Speaking about hiding spots at the store, Kosinski said,

“People could get scared, they could be hiding. We want to make sure that everyone is accounted for.”

A witness who spoke to Fox3 alleged that 31-year-old store manager Andre Bing was the one who opened fire. It must be noted that this has not yet been confirmed by officials, who have released no information about the identity of the perpetrator.

Reactions to the mass shooting at Virginia

Following the incident, Louise Lucas, the Virginia state senator, tweeted that she was:

“Absolutely heartbroken.”

She further added:

“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

L. Louise Lucas @SenLouiseLucas I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.

According to the New York Times, Democrat Mark Warner also released a statement about the incident:

“Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting. This time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely. In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene.”

As per a tweet by the City of Chesapeake, a reunification site has been organized primarily for the immediate family members of the victims.

Walmart representatives have yet to release any official statement on the issue.

