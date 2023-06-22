5 times BTS members looked stylish in their casual outfits 

BTS, the globally acclaimed South Korean boy band, never fails to captivate fans not only with their extraordinary musical talents but also with their impeccable fashion sense. When it comes to casual outfits, the BTS members exude an effortless yet stylish charm. Whether they're spotted off-duty or during their downtime, each member showcases their unique fashion flair through their choice of clothing and accessories.

From statement hoodies, trendy denim jackets, and fashionable sneakers to oversized shirts, sleek bomber jackets, and accessorized ensembles, BTS members effortlessly combine comfort outfits with style.

From airport fashion to leisure time, BTS members aced the casual outfit looks

1) Jungkook airport look

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK - It has recently come to light that #JUNGKOOK arrived at Gimpo Airport, Seoul to depart for Qatar. According to Korean media his trip is for the promotion schedule of Qatar 2022 World Cup Qatar 2022.

On November 15th, 2022, the youngest BTS member, Jungkook, arrived at Gimpo Airport in Seoul to depart for Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The Maknae was dressed in a black ensemble, including a T-shirt, jacket, and trousers, and wore sneakers and a mask on his face. It was absolutely a simple look; nonetheless, JK was looking flawless in that casual outfit. The cute glasses and his wolf-cut hair elevated the overall look.

2) BTS V airport look

Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyung [INFO] Star 1 has mentioned Taehyung at #1 on Fashionistas wearing shorts



➊ BTS V matched a casual hooded T-shirt with short-length shorts to complete a sporty and cute look. The fact that the color of the shorts slightly visible under the long hooded T-shirt made a colorful+

After the Celine Men's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show, BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and actor Park Bo Gum came back to Korea on June 28, 2022. Upon his arrival, BTS member, Taehyung sported a black hoodie with yellow shorts. He accessorized the look with a backpack, black sunglass, and a face mask. To complement the casual outfit, he wore a black slide-on slipper. The overall look was quite simple yet sporty. The selection of yellow shorts made the simple outfit a fun one.

3) Jimin airport look

JIMIN DATA @PJM_data Jimin never misses when it comes to airport fashion! We are loving this casual look on him 🥰



Jimin never misses when it comes to airport fashion! We are loving this casual look on him 🥰

On May 23rd, 2023, BTS member Jimin was spotted heading for London to attend the Dior fashion show at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea. He pulled off a very simple look with casual outfit choices like denim pants and a white and green T-shirt. He accessorized the look with a black leather backpack, a black bucket hat, and white sneakers. Jimin also wore a white face mask for protection. Jimin is mostly known for his cute and stylish fashion sense, and this casual look was also quite trendy.

4) BTS RM in a casual outfit, white exploring art

BTS RM in casual outfit white exploring art

Armies (BTS fans) know how much Namjoon loves artwork, museums, and reading books. His official Instagram account is proof of that. He often uploads pictures of him exploring various art museums, and he always chooses to wear a simple and casual outfit. On May 19th, 2023, RM uploaded this post on his Instagram account where he sported a simple T-shirt that read "Hi, I don't care, thanks. The Law." with simple black trousers. He was also wearing Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Travis Scott Medium Olive and a black bucket hat.

5) J-hope in a casual outfit

hobi's casual look looks so comfy

BTS member J-hope is known for many things, he's a rapper, dancer, songwriter, and record producer. But among all of these things, he is also known for his hip-hop and casual fashion style. Here J-hope is wearing a simple oversized white T-shirt with a "The Simpsons" character print and simple black trousers. He has accessorized the look with a small side sling bag, a black bucket hat, and white slippers. The look perfectly complements his casual fashion style with elegance.

Their ability to mix and match different pieces, experiment with colors and patterns, and express their individual personalities through their outfits is very impressive. With every casual look, the BTS members effortlessly showcase their innate sense of fashion, leaving a lasting impression on fans and setting trends in the industry.

