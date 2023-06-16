“He was so happy and surprised”: Fans excited as BTS’ Jimin reacts to fan-made song for 10th anniversary

BTS’ Jimin gave ARMYs an adorable surprise by reacting live to a fan-made song titled Love Letters during his Weverse live stream on June 15, 2023. Every year, ARMYs all over the world organize various kinds of gifts for the septet to celebrate their debut anniversary. For this year’s present, some ARMYs joined hands to send them a love letter in the form of a self-written, self-composed song.
Love Letters was posted on June 12, 2023, by the YouTube channel NIA which credited a range of fans who participated in the project. It was only a dream of the many ARMYs who helped create the song that a BTS member would stumble upon.
A few days later, the dream turned into reality as Jimin watched the entire music video on his Weverse live stream and even commented his thoughts on it.
BTS’ Jimin listens to ARMY-made song Love Letters, fans naturally cannot keep calm
On June 15, BTS’ Jimin switched on live broadcast on the Weverse platform to spend some time with ARMYs. Fans loved his surprise live stream and gushed over his looks and outfit. A major moment of celebration arrived when the idol played the video titled Love Letters, a song made by fans for the septet to celebrate their 10th anniversary.
Throughout the three-minute video, BTS’ Jimin smiled widely and expressed his amazement at the global-level project that ARMYs had undertaken for the group. He also seemed immersed in the video occasionally.
The Angel Pt. 1 singer also commented in between while watching the Love Letters official music video.
“Let me listen to it… What is this? Did you make this song and send it? All the voices are different! You made this song for us? I’m right! The song’s so good! Wow! Oh, so you sang it and sent it to us?” he said, as per translation via Koreaboo.
Fans, especially the ARMYs who participated in the song’s creation, were over the moon after being acknowledged by BTS’ Jimin. Considering the idol brought in millions of real-time viewers, many fans swiftly went back to watch the music video and compliment it.
Take a look at how fans react to BTS’ Jimin watching the Love Letters music video below:
Meanwhile, in celebration of BTS’ tenth anniversary, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the first ever official book of the septet titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. The book's pre-orders opened on June 15 and will continue till July 9. The book aims to give an in-depth look at the septet’s journey from debut to the globe-trotting, massive success they achieved in recent times.
The book will also include never-hear-before stories and never-seen-before pictures of the seven members throughout their musical journey.