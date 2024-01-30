Lisa Frankenstein 2024: Full cast list explored

Lisa Frankenstein is set to premiere in theaters on February 9, 2024. The horror comedy centers on a teenage goth girl who reanimates a handsome corpse to build the man of her dreams.

According to IMDb, its official synopsis reads:

"A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness - and a few missing body parts."

Lisa Frankenstein is directed by Zelda Williams, Robin Williams’ daughter, in her debut as a filmmaker. Diablo Cody, who has also written the screenplay, and Mason Novick are its producers. Focus Feathers will distribute the film in the US.

Liza Frankenstein: Meet the cast

1) Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows

The film features Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows, a teenage goth girl searching for the man of her dreams. She is best known for her work in Bad Teacher, Paranormal Activity 4, and Blockers. Beyond her work in films, Newton has impressed fans with her performances on TV shows such as Supernatural, Gary Unmarried, and The Society.

2) Cole Sprouse as a long-dead resident

Cole Sprouse plays the role of Lisa’s love interest and a ‘long-dead’ resident from the Victorian era. Liza brings him back to life after falling in love with him. Sprouse rose to fame with his work on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. He subsequently appeared on shows such as The Suite Life on Deck, I'm in the Band, and Riverdale.

His film credits include Just for Kicks, Moonshot, and Five Feet Apart. He also had voice roles in Eight Crazy Nights and Holidaze: The Christmas That Almost Didn't Happen.

3) Liza Soberano as Taffy

Liza Soberano plays the role of Taffy, the protagonist’s stepsister, in Lisa Frankenstein. This film marks the Filipino star's Hollywood debut.

In an interaction with ABS-CBN News, the actor said she felt ‘intimidated’ before joining the shoot as she didn’t know much about her co-stars.

"At first, I was definitely intimidated before I got to meet them, because I didn't know how they’re going to be, how they’re going to treat me."

Soberano began her career with a supporting role in the anthology series Wansapanataym. However, she rose to fame with her work on Forevermore. She also appeared on shows such as Dolce Amore, Bagani, and Maalaala Mo Kaya.

The cast also includes Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino.

What is Lisa Frankenstein based on?

Zelda Williams’ romantic comedy is inspired by the iconic story of Frankenstein but features an original story that blends horror with comedy and romance. In a social media post, Zelda described Lisa Frankenstein as the most "wonderful, bonkers zombie script" she has ever read.

“I know Hollywood gets a bad rep for regurgitating sequels and remakes and reboots over and over and over… and yeah, it totally does that! But it's also finally letting me make the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I've ever read, and for that, I will be forever grateful!”

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Guillermo del Toro is also working on a film based on the tale of the doctor and the monster. However, this version will be quite different from Lisa Frankenstein.

Lisa Frankenstein is slated to hit screens on February 9, 2024, days before Valentine’s Day.