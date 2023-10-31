Lisa Frankenstein trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

Lisa Frankenstein is Zelda Williams' upcoming horror comedy film. Despite this being Williams's first feature-length film, Lisa Frankenstein is her third film as a director. Shrimp, a comedy-drama short film, marked Williams' directorial debut in addition to her supporting parts in movies such as Never and The Frankenstein Brothers. She was the producer and writer of the short film Shrimp as well.

Lisa Frankenstein, set in the 1980s, centers on Lisa (Kathryn Newton), a goth adolescent who enjoys hanging out in cemeteries and harboring romantic fantasies about dating a long-dead resident (Cole Sprouse). Luckily for her, her ideal partner comes back to life. As they battle for their unwavering love, this, unfortunately, sends the couple down a path of death and mayhem for everyone else.

Lisa Frankenstein trailer promises a great horror-comedy flick from Zelda Williams

Focus Pictures released the trailer for the upcoming film on October 26, 2023. It has been well received by fans ahead of the Halloween season.

1. The film has recreated the 80s aesthetic very well

Expand Tweet

Lisa Frankenstein is Zelda Williams' first feature film. In her directorial debut, she takes viewers through a fantasy zombie story featuring romance set in 1989. The 1980s was a decade of vibrant colors, lucid patterns, and feathered hairstyles.

The trailer showcases the era in a very apt manner, with the lighting and the costumes all fitting into 1989. The costumes are also certainly gothic in nature, paying homage to the era when the gothic style took up. From the sets to the costumes to the makeup and lighting, Zelda Williams has done a great job recreating the era.

2. Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse look like a great pairing for the horror-comedy flick

Expand Tweet

The trailer emphasizes the horror-comedy aspect of the narrative, following Lisa (Newton) as she humorously attempts to revive her high school crush's lifeless heart. After his accidental resuscitation, the young, insane scientist transforms him into her fantasy zombie using a malfunctioning tanning bed.

This style of retro horror-comedy that retells the beloved Frankenstein tale is ideal for Newton and Sprouse. She will attempt to make her way in the world as an outcast kid and an unintentional mad scientist with her surprising new romance, played by Sprouse, who is also no stranger to the unusual. He became well-known for his role as Jughead in all seven seasons of the CW series Riverdale.

Kathryn Newton has previously showcased her abilities in Freaky, a bloodier twist on the popular film Freaky Friday. She fits really well in the comedy-slasher genre and looks to impress in the upcoming horror-comedy, too.

3. Cole Sprouse performs without any dialogues in the upcoming film

The trailer reveals Cole Sprouse in the role of Frankenstein's monster (namely Lisa Frankenstein's monster). He is brought back to life by the eccentric Lisa, who is also madly in love with him.

Cole Sprouse fits the part well with his heavy Frankenstein makeup. The trailer suggests that he has done justice to the part with many expressions on point. It will be intriguing to see how the young actor carries the role without any dialogue since he is technically a zombie!

Focus Features' Lisa Frankenstein, starring Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton, Liza Soberano, and Carla Gugino, will tentatively hit theaters on February 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine's Day.