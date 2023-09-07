Hollywood actress Kathryn Newton cherishes “nerve-wracking” opportunity to play in the Ryder Cup All-Stars match

The Ryder Cup is currently the most awaited event in the golfing world. The thrilling competition between team USA and team Europe is set to commence on 29 September, 2023. However, during the same week, an exclusive All-stars game is scheduled featuring many prominent athletes and also a Hollywood star.

Actress Kathryn Newton is set to headline the event in Rome on 27 September. She will be teamed with other celebrities including Carlos Sainz, Andriy Shevchenko, Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz and G4D winner Tommaso Peerrino.

Their captain will be esteemed golfer Corey Pavin who has competed in the PGA Tour and spent over 150 weeks in the top 10 of Official World Golf Rankings. On the other hand, actress Kathryn Newton is a newcomer to a golf All-Star game and will have to learn the ropes from her teammates.

Nonetheless, the 'Ant-Man' actress is honored to be a part of the game and was grateful to everyone for providing her with an opportunity.

"I'm honoured to play and grateful to be invited. It'll be nerve wracking, but I've got some great teammates alongside me and a great captain in Corey [Pavin]."

Kathryn Newton added via Sky Sports:

"I've been an avid golfer since I was a kid and the Ryder Cup was always must watch TV. To get the chance to play Marco Simone right before Team Europe and USA tee off is going to be incredible."

It's surely a dream come true for the 26-year-old actress who grew up watching the iconic Ryder Cup on her TV screen and now she will be in action at the same venue with several celebrities.

Kathryn Newton will be up against the team featuring Gareth Bale and Novak Djokovic for the Ryder Cup All-star game

The Ryder Cup All-Star game has a strong field of celebrities who play golf regularly. One of those is former soccer player Gareth Bale who has been part of various golfing events. Bale will be teaming up with tennis legend Novak Djokovic under the captaincy of Colin Montgomerie.

The team will also feature Garrett Hilbert, Italian surfer Leonardo Fioravanti, and G4D player Kipp Popert. The All-Star game will be a one-day affair and will be streamed live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Golf Channel in the USA. The live coverage will start on 27 September at 1 pm.

