Lisa Frankenstein by Zelda Williams: Everything we know so far

Lisa Frankenstein is an upcoming horror comedy director by Zelda Williams (known for Shrimp and A Patch of Desert). Williams is directing a film for the third time, even though Lisa Franknstein marks her first feature-length project. Aside from appearing in supporting roles in films like Never and The Frankenstein Brothers, Williams made her directorial debut in the comedy-drama short Shrimp. She was also the writer and producer for Shrimp.

Zelda, the daughter of the famous Robin Williams, exclaimed that the opportunity to work on the film was a blessing. She stated that she had three films fall apart before the current movie as "movies often do" and called it discouraging.

"But the fact this one survived and THRIVED to be my first? A f*****g gift," Zelda said.

Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton are among the leadcast members of the upcoming movie. Additionally, Lisa Frankenstein will also have appearances by Linza Soberano and Carla Gugino (most recently seen in the Fall of the House of Usher).

Lisa Frankenstein by Zelda Williams is set to be released some time in 2024

Focus Features posted the first Lisa Frankenstein teaser trailer online, showcasing the "coming of rage" narrative of Zelda Williams' feature directorial debut. The horror-comedy will tentatively be released in theaters around the United States on Friday, February 9, 2024.

The official description for the upcoming film reads:

"Coming of RAGE love story about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."

The trailer begins on a spooky note but it is clear that the film has comedy layered all throughout, with funny scenes and dialogues all incorporated in the trailer as well. Cole Sprouse is unrecognizable in the trailer with heavy Frankenstein makeup on his face. It will be intriguing to see how he carries the film without any dialogue. Kathryn Newton looks sharp in the trailer and promises a fun-filled performance for viewers in Lisa Frankenstein.

The film is written by Diablo Cody who has previously produced some hit films like Juno and Jennifer's Body. Mason Novick joins Cody as the producer for the film. They have worked together on films like Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, and Juno, which won Cody an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Jeffrey Lampert is the executive producer of the upcoming film.

The film is set in 1989 and Zelda Williams has done a great job of recreating the era on screen. She also discussed her upcoming debut and said that she is aware that Hollywood has a "bad rep for regurgitating sequels and remakes and reboots."

"But it's also finally letting me make the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I've ever read, and for that, I will be forever grateful!" Williams said.

Focus Features' Lisa Frankenstein, starring Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino, will tentatively hit theaters on February 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine's Day.