Lisa Frankenstein 2024: Release date, cast, plot and more

In the ever-evolving world of film, where genres collide and stories take unexpected turns, Lisa Frankenstein 2024, a new movie has the potential to completely rewrite the rules of storytelling. With a novel twist that combines romance and horror aspects, this upcoming release promises to be an incredibly compelling experience.

Audiences can expect a treat that defies expectations and immerses them in a world where love takes on unexpected forms as they prepare for its premiere in February 2024. Under the direction of Zelda Williams, and with a brilliant ensemble like Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, Lisa Frankenstein 2024 combines a sweet and horrific narrative that promises to captivate audiences.

The following looks into the details of Lisa Frankenstein 2024, including the film's release date, subtle plot points, and the exceptional cast that gives this remarkable story life.

When is Lisa Frankenstein's 2024 release date?

Lisa Frankenstein 2024 will transport viewers on an exciting cinematic journey on February 9, 2024. This date marks the premiere of an original and compelling film that skillfully combines romance and horror. The film invites audiences to set the date for an engaging and charming story that will not let them down.

Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in Lisa Frankenstein (Image via Focus Features Production)

What is Lisa Frankenstein 2024 about?

The gifted Kathryn Newton plays Lisa Swallows, a confused young goth who is the main character in this strange love narrative. During a thunderstorm, Lisa brings a Victorian corpse back to life, laying the groundwork for a hilariously macabre metamorphosis. The two set out on a homicidal quest together in search of happiness, true love, and a few missing body parts.

The teaser gives a peek at the story of the movie, which shows a young woman who appears to be waking a corpse from a tanning bed. It all results in a funny and engrossing journey that will fascinate viewers with its distinct mash-up of genres.

Who is in the cast of Lisa Frankenstein 2024?

Lisa Frankenstein 2024 boasts a stellar cast under the direction of Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, known for her voice acting in The Legend of Korra (2012-2014). Joining the ensemble are:

1) Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton (Image via Getty)

Kathryn Love Newton, known for her starring roles as Louise Brooks in the CBS comedy series Gary Unmarried (2008–2010), Allie Pressman in the Netflix teen drama series The Society (2019), Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), starring opposite Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, and The Society (2018). She brings her versatility to the character of Lisa Swallows, ensuring a captivating performance.

2) Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse (Image via Getty)

Cole Sprouse, the child prodigy who started his acting career alongside his brother Dylan at the tender age of six months, brings charm to the film as the dashing Victorian corpse. Sprouse's acting credits include wreaking havoc with his role as Cody Martin on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005–2008) and its spin-off series The Suite Life on Deck (2008–2011). From 2017 to 2023, Sprouse also starred as Jughead Jones on The CW television series Riverdale.

3) Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino (Image via Getty)

Carla Gugino after having a brief modeling career, is well-known for her parts in Spy Kids trilogy (2001–2003), Night at the Museum (2006), American Gangster (2007), Righteous Kill (2008), and others.

Gugino also starred in the crime drama series Karen Sisco (2003), the science fiction series Threshold (2005–2006), the crime drama series Jett (2019), and the supernatural horror miniseries The Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023).

She brings her seasoned talent, versatility, and charm, to the mix and promises to give the ensemble of the movie depth. However, details about her character in the movie have not been revealed yet.

4) Joe Chrest

Joe Chrest (Image via Getty)

A war veteran of over 100 screen roles, and over 60 plays and musicals, Joe had roles in numerous films and television shows including 21 Jump Street (2012), 22 Jump Street (2014), Oldboy (2013), Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013), The Perfect Date (2019), and as Ted Wheeler in Stranger Things (2016-2022). The Founding Artistic Director of Ignition Film Repertory Company, Chrest brings his experience to the cast, rounding out the talented ensemble. Details about his role in the movie are also under wraps as of now.

Under the direction of Zelda Williams, this vibrant ensemble is ready to provide a cinematic experience that defies expectations and guarantees a life-changing adventure. Viewers should be ready for some humor, sadness, and a hint of the macabre as Lisa Frankenstein 2024 progresses.